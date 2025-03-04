Tottenham Hotspur could take advantage of Ademola Lookman's uncertain future at Atalanta in the summer transfer window, according to reports from Italy - with the club being touted as a potential destination for the Nigerian forward after he fell out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini by 'making their first steps' for the attacker.

Lookman spent time in the Premier League at Everton, Fulham and Leicester City in the top-flight, notching a tally of 96 appearances with 11 goals to his name - but having honed his craft at Atalanta, he's become one of Europe's most exciting players in Serie A, turning in double figures in every season for the Nerrazurri. That has seen Tottenham interested, especially with Lookman being pushed to the exit door by his gaffer.

Report: Tottenham 'Make First Steps' Towards Ademola Lookman Signing

The Nigerian international has been a revelation since his move to Italy

The report by Juve Live states that Lookman's future seems to be moving away from Serie A, with the Premier League 'looming' as his next destination. The attacker has performed well ever since his move to Italy, and that has attracted the interest of Ange Postecoglou, with Tottenham being a potential destination for his services.

Ademola Lookman's Serie A statistics - Atalanta squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 =11th Goals 12 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Shots Per Game 2.8 =1st Dribbles Per Game 1.3 =1st Match rating 7.38 =2nd

Gasperini's comments after Lookman's penalty miss in the Champions League means that the former Everton starlet is 'no longer satisfied' with life in Bergamo, and he is looking for a new adventure, whilst Atalanta would prefer to sell their star to a team abroad rather than strengthen other teams in Italy. This has given Tottenham an advantage, with the club already 'taking the first steps' towards landing the star, who was labelled as 'world-class' by journalist Matteo Bonetti.

Despite competition for his services, Lookman's representatives have made it known that his priority is to return to the Premier League. Atalanta will have the final say over any bid that comes in for his services - which is expected to be around €45million (£37.5million) - and that could see them keep him for another season if they aren't financially satisfied. In the coming months, the report states that Lookman's future will be 'defined', and that the Premier League could see his return.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ademola Lookman has eight goals in 27 caps for Nigeria.

Spurs have already signed Mathys Tel on a loan-with-option basis from Bayern Munich - but if they can't agree terms with the French star for next season, Lookman would be a superb alternative for Postecoglou to bolster his attacking ranks further, with Tottenham having scored the second-most goals in the Premier League this season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-03-25.

