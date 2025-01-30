Tottenham Hotspur are among several Premier League clubs interested in Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel and are prepared to step up their pursuit in the final days of the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Spurs are reportedly willing to battle Manchester United and Chelsea in the race to sign the Frenchman before the February 3 deadline and are ‘prepared to do something important’ to bring Tel to North London.

Tel has expressed his desire to leave Bayern after struggling for regular game time under Vincent Kompany this season and has attracted interest from multiple English clubs.

According to Romano, the 19-year-old will want guaranteed playing time before deciding on his future, with at least three Premier League clubs now pushing for his arrival.

Tottenham Eye Mathys Tel Deal

Among Premier League clubs interested

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, revealed that Tottenham are prepared to go big on Tel in the final days of the January transfer window:

“Tottenham would be prepared to do something important for Mathys Tel. So Tottenham want to try and want to go big. “Chelsea, exactly the same, but Chelsea are not there for a loan. Chelsea are there to sign the player and to buy the player. “Let's see if they will be able to convince the player, because obviously, at Chelsea, there are many players in that position, so Mathys Tel wants guarantees. But again, let's see what happens in these conversations.”

Tel, who was tipped to 'score 40 goals a season', is reportedly assessing both loan and permanent transfer options – while Man United are looking to sign the 19-year-old on loan, Chelsea and Tottenham would prefer a permanent deal, according to Romano.

The French attacker joined Bayern aged 17 from Rennes in the summer of 2022 but has struggled to compete for regular minutes on the left wing alongside Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry.

Although naturally a left-sided forward, Tel can play anywhere across the frontline and has vast experience operating as a centre-forward for Bayern.

He has made 14 appearances this season – only four of them starts – across all competitions, scoring once in 458 minutes.

Mathys Tel's Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.7 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 256

