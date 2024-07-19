Highlights Tottenham could swoop in for Scott McTominay, who had been the subject of a bid from Fulham.

McTominay has a year left on his Manchester United deal, with a potential move being sanctioned this summer.

Wan-Bissaka might also leave United, with West Ham interested in acquiring the right-back.

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to hijack Fulham's move for midfielder Scott McTominay, who is valued by Manchester United at £40 million, according to the Sun.

McTominay managed double figures for goals last season for United across all competitions, netting seven in the league in a prolific campaign. This form has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, with Fulham said to have had a bid in the region of £17 million rejected for the Scot.

Southampton and Newcastle are also said to want the 27-year-old, who has a year remaining on his current deal at Old Trafford. However, the Sun have reported that Spurs have joined the race to sign McTominay, as they look to bolster their midfield this summer and find an alternative to Conor Gallagher.

Spurs Interested in McTominay

The midfielder will be allowed to leave the north-west this summer

With 12 months until his contract with Manchester United expires, McTominay could be about to leave the club he's been at for the entire duration of his footballing career, since the age of five. In this time, the box-to-box midfielder has made 252 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 29 goals.

Although Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to hold onto Scotland's talisman, he's not deemed a first choice option in any role within the team, and thus the United hierarchy have made the decision to sanction a move away for him this summer. The north-west outfit have slapped a £40 million asking price on the player, and if a sale is to materialise, the club would of course avoid losing him for nothing in 2025.

With Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro arriving for £36.5 million and £52 million respectively, United need to sell players to make further acquisitions, and McTominay's departure could help raise these finances. Fulham's opening bid of £17 million falls way below Dan Ashworth's valuation, but the Cottagers are expected to return with an improved offer.

However, as revealed by the Sun, Tottenham are looking to leapfrog the west Londoners in the race to sign McTominay, viewing the goalscorer as the ideal alternative to Gallagher. The Chelsea man was said to be one of Ange Postecoglou's primary targets in this window, but the Blues' staunch demands of £40 million putting the Lilywhites off making a move.

Whether Tottenham will reach £40 million for McTominay - described as a "Rolls-Royce" by Scotland manager Steve Clarke - remains to be seen, although the substantial competition from the likes of Fulham, Newcastle, Southampton and Galatasaray could spark a bidding war.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat McTominay Gallagher Appearances 32 37 Goals 7 5 Assists 1 7 Pass Accuracy 80.6% 89.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.03 4.94 Shots Per 90 2.08 1.38 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.99 3.68

Wan-Bissaka Could Also Leave United

West Ham are interested

As United look to continue their pursuit of incomings, more outgoings are likely to ensue. Alongside McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be set for a move down south to London, with West Ham interested in signing the right-back.

The Hammers are in the market for a full-back, with Vladamir Coufal approaching the latter stages of his career and Ben Johnson completing a move to Ipswich. Wan-Bissaka is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, and could collect a significant fee given his reputation in the game as a dependable defender. It's understood that United would be looking to recoup close to the £50 million they paid for the former Crystal Palace man back in 2019.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 18/07/2024