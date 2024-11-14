Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo, who has a £51 million release clause, according to Fichajes.

Kubo enjoyed an exceptional 2023/24 season, scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 24 La Liga starts, as La Real secured a Europa League spot. The Japanese wide man has begun the new campaign in a similarly rich vein of form, scoring three times in just nine league starts, prompting a host of clubs to monitor his situation.

Named by Japan teammate Wataru Endo as the ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, the Reds' interest in the 23-year-old has been well documented. However, Fichajes have revealed that Spurs, as well as Bayern Munich, have joined the race to land Kubo, with Sociedad said to be only willing to sanction a departure for one of their star players if potential suitors meet the £51 million release clause.

Spurs Interested in Kubo

They need attacking reinforcements

Joining Barcelona's academy at the age of ten, Kubo spent time at Tokyo FC and Yokohoma F. Marinos before completing a switch to the Catalan giants' rivals Real Madrid in 2019. After several loan spells at various Spanish clubs, the Japan international finally settled in San Sebastián with Sociedad, signing for the Basque outfit in 2022.

Making over 100 appearances for La Real already, Kubo has enjoyed two productive campaigns in La Liga and could now be ready for a step-up to one of Europe's biggest clubs, having been compared to the legendary Lionel Messi. Liverpool's interest in the winger as a replacement for Salah has been well established, but Fichajes report that Tottenham are very much in the picture and ready to move for the player.

Ange Postecoglou is reportedly in the market for adding a direct wide man to his ranks, and wants a long-term solution to his team's right-sided issues. Dejan Kulusevski has demonstrated that he's more effective in a central role, while Brennan Johnson continues to display inconsistency.

Thus, the North Londoners believe Kubo could be the perfect option to take this mantle, and they're currently exploring the possibility of signing him. Sociedad are keen on extracting maximum value for the former Mallorca loanee, and won't settle for anything less than his £51 million release clause.

Kubo's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 30 Goals 7 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 1.93 Key Passes Per 90 2.43 Successful Take-ons Per 90 2.3

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 14/11/2024