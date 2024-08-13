Highlights Tottenham are prepared to bid €24m for Manuel Locatelli, with the player interested due to possible limited opportunities under Thiago Motta.

Tottenham are prepared to offer €24 million for Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli, with the Italian potentially keen on the move, according to JuveLive.

Locatelli has endured a difficult few months, having missed out on Italy's Euro 2024 squad, while also being booed during pre-season by the Old Lady's faithful. However, the 26-year-old still started 34 Serie A games last season and has attracted interest from Spurs, with Ange Postecoglou identifying him as a 'dream' midfield target.

The Turin club have engaged in conversations with Locatelli and his representatives over the idea of an exit, with the North Londoners reportedly willing to offer up to €24 million to land the player. It's understood that the midfielder may be keen on the move as he seeks assurances over regular playing time, which can't be guaranteed under Thiago Motta in Northern Italy.

Spurs Want Locatelli

The Italian struggled last season

Rising through the ranks at AC Milan, Locatelli struggled to break into the Rosseneri's first team on a consistent basis, and subsequently left the club for Sassuolo. It was with the Neroverdi where he established himself in Serie A, making 99 appearances for the Northern Italian side, before staring at Euro 2020 with his national team.

Standout performances in this tournament triumph earned the Lecco-born man a move to Juventus, in a deal that could be worth up to €37.5 million if certain performance-related add-ons are met. His upward trajectory has stalled however, despite some performances seeing him labelled as a "monster" and regular game time.

Massimiliano Allegri started Locatelli in 34 Serie A games last season, yet new boss Motta has dipped into the market for midfield reinforcements, signing Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram from Aston Villa and Nice respectively. These arrivals have potentially jeapordised Locatelli's role in the side, with his place now under serious threat.

As a result, speculation has risen linking him with a move, which he's said to be open to. JuveLive suggest that Tottenham are the most likely suitors, with Postecoglou viewing the Italy international as an ideal replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who departed for Marseille earlier this summer.

Juventus would reportedly demand close to what they paid for the player, while Spurs are readying a bid worth €24 million, plus add-ons. The two clubs have an existing relationship which could help facilitate a deal, with the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski making the switch from Turin to North London in the past.

Locatelli's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 36 Goals 1 Assists 4 Pass Accuracy 85.7% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.95 Key Passes Per 90 0.78 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.81

Villa Interested in Lo Celso

The Argentine has a year left on his deal

While an experienced successor to Hojbjerg is required, the Dane has already essentially been replaced by Archie Gray, who signed from Leeds this summer. This may mean space will need to be created to allow a signing like Locatelli, opening the door for a sale in Postecoglou's midfield department.

Giovani Lo Celso is out of contract in 12 months' time, and Aston Villa are said to be interested in the Argentine. Lo Celso has struggled for minutes under Postecoglou, starting just four Premier League games last season, and could be keen on reuniting with former boss Unai Emery. It's said that Spurs would be willing to let the player go in this window given his contractual situation.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/08/2024