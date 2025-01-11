Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing an offer for Davide Frattesi but aren't the only club interested in the Inter Milan midfielder, as per Italian outlet tvplay.it

Frattesi has lost prominence this season following Piotr Zielinski's arrival last summer. He's started four of 14 Serie A games, managing three goals and one assist. The 25-year-old could be on the move this month.

Several clubs are eyeing the 25-cap Italy international, with three years left on his contract. He's been with Inter since the summer of 2023, when he initially arrived on loan from Sassuolo before the Nerazzurri paid a reported €27 million (£22.7 million) last July.

Napoli and AS Roma are keen on Frattesi, but Tottenham are poised to make a move for the midfielder to give Ange Postecoglou more options in the middle of the park. His Spurs side stumbled during the winter period, falling to 12th in the Premier League table.

Tottenham Set To Move for Frattesi

Spurs are seemingly favourites to sign the Italian

Tottenham are reportedly willing to offer €32 million (£26.8 million) for Frattesi, which puts them at the front of the queue. Roma are unable to afford a deal in this region, and they prefer a loan with an obligation to buy.

Napoli are also admirers of Frattesi but are only prepared to swoop using money made from a potential Khvicha Kvaratskhelia sale. Paris Saint-Germain are pursuing the Georgian winger, but Manchester United are reportedly considering a swap deal involving Marcus Rashford.

A potential move comes the same week Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a concussion after collapsing in Spurs' 1-0 win against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Postecoglou has confirmed the former Juventus man will be out for a 'couple of weeks'.

There are question marks over Yves Bissouma's future with the Lilywhites amid inconsistent form this season. The North London giants are reportedly prepared to sell the Malian midfielder this month if a suitable offer arrives.

Davide Frattesi Stats (Serie A 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 14 (4) Goals 3 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 2 Tackles Per Game 0.6 Successful Dribbles 0.3 (67%) Ground Duels Won 1.5 (62%) Aerial Duels Won 0.4 (46%)

Fratessi, once dubbed 'world-class', could give Postecoglou valuable versatility in midfield, as he can operate in an attacking midfield role. He's a box-to-box midfielder whose energy could give Spurs a lift. He was a regular for Inter as they lifted the Serie A title last season.

