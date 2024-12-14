Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to sell Yves Bissouma to make way for Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber, who is also a target for Liverpool, according to Football Transfers.

Timber has enjoyed an exceptional start to the season with Feyenoord, scoring four goals in 14 Eredivisie appearances. The brother of Arsenal defender Jurrien is expected to leave the Dutch giants either in January or in the summer, with his impressive form attracting interest from a host of clubs.

Ange Postecoglou has reportedly held discussions with technical director Johan Lange over Timber, with the pair agreeing that the dynamic midfield player possesses the perfect balance of attributes that would suit Spurs' system to a tee. In spite of competition from Liverpool, the North Londoners feel they're well-placed to land the Dutchman, due to his likely desire to live in the same city as his sibling.

Tottenham Eyeing Timber as Bissouma Replacement

They face competition from Liverpool

Developing through the Ajax academy alongside his twin brother, Timber made the switch to Feyenoord in 2022, after a year at Utrecht. Accumulating almost 100 appearances for de Trots van Zuid, in just over two years, he became a staple in Arne Slot's midfield, and could now make the step-up to the Premier League, like his former boss.

Slot is said to appreciate Timber and has contemplated bringing him to Anfield, while Arsenal have also been linked in the past. However, it now appears that Spurs could be front-runners to secure the Netherlands international's services.

Football Transfers report that Postecoglou is willing to offload Bissouma to make way for Timber, labelled 'powerful', and that this could materialise as soon as January. The Australian has already identified Bissouma as a player he is willing to sell, with the Malian's inconsistent performances frustrating the head coach, despite being described as 'world-class', and Timber's potential availability could serve to accelerate this departure.

Quinten reportedly wouldn't be against a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium because of Jurrien's Arsenal allegiances, with Football Transfers suggesting this may actually help facilitate the deal. The brothers are understood to be very close, and the opportunity for them to reside together in the same city again could actually entice the Feyenoord man.

Q. Timber's Eredivisie Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 14 Goals 4 Pass Accuracy 82.4% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.44 Key Passes Per 90 1.29 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.9

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 14/12/2024