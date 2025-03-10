Tottenham Hotspur are set to test Bournemouth’s resolve with a £33.5 million bid for their star attacker Antoine Semenyo, according to CaughtOffside.

For Spurs, it has scarcely been the season that they would have expected at its opening. Their squad has been ravaged by injury, particularly within their defence and goalkeeping options, which has contributed massively to their stuttering form across the campaign.

At the time of writing, Spurs sit 13th in the Premier League table, with qualification for Europe from the English top flight looking more unlikely with each passing day. The club are also out of both domestic cup competitions, leaving the Europa League as the only feasible trophy that they could win this season.

Even that, however, is not something Spurs fans are massively optimistic over, particularly after the Lilywhites fell to a 1-0 defeat against AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their round of 16 clash, which has seen pressure continue to mount on manager Ange Postecoglou.

It is apparent that Spurs are a team in dire need of further reinforcements and if reports are to be believed, they already have their eye on a player to bolster their attacking ranks in the summer transfer window.

Spurs Keen on Semenyo

Others could depart for the Bournemouth star to arrive

According to CaughtOffside, Antoine Semenyo is of considerable interest to Spurs. The Ghanaian international has been an "absolute star" for Bournemouth this season according to Jamie Redknapp, having become a crucial cog in Andoni Iraola’s system, the Spaniard having guided the Cherries to a position from which they can genuinely contend for Europe.

Antoine Semenyo 24/25 Season So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Premier League 27 7 4 2,381' FA Cup 3 2 1 240' League Cup 1 0 0 22'

Semenyo is comfortable playing anywhere along the attacking line, something that would be of great benefit to Postecoglou, who has a clear appreciation for versatility. Semenyo would also offer more attacking depth for Spurs, just as Southampton's Tyler Dibling would, who Spurs are also reportedly interested in. It has also been reported that Semenyo would only become a top target for Spurs if there was a departure first, who would most likely be Richarlison.

Since moving to London from Everton, Richarlison has struggled for consistency and could be sold to facilitate a move for Semenyo, who has captured the eye of many elite clubs in England. Were Spurs to acquire his services, it would be nothing short of an exceptional addition to their team.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 09/03/2025)