The Telegraph have reported that Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is set to leave the club this summer - with an offer from Saudi Arabia already on the table.

Lloris has been one of the club's best value-for-money signings in recent years, having joined from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon for just under £10 million.

Nevertheless, his 11-year stay at the North London club seems to have reached its end. Now, Daniel Levy and co must assess the tricky transfer market for a new shot-stopper.

The players in this list have been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with our opinion regarding who could fill the gloves that Lloris has left.

With plenty of top goalkeepers on offer in world football, here are five realistic replacements for Hugo Lloris that Tottenham could make this summer.

1 David Raya, Brentford

The Telegraph also reported that Brentford's Raya is "near" the top of Tottenham's goalkeeper wish list to replace the outgoing Lloris.

Raya has been one of the Premier League's standout performers since Brentford gained promotion to the top flight and is attracting attention from all over.

Spurs and Levy could do far worse than recruiting the Spaniard into their ranks, and he would be the first choice of most fans to replace Lloris this summer.

Tottenham will have been buoyed by the news that Brentford have already lined up a replacement for Raya after Fabrizio Romano reported that the London club had triggered the £11 million release clause of Freiberg goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

2 Jordan Pickford, Everton

Pickford signed a new contract with the Toffees this season. However, if the Merseyside club are relegated, it's hard to see the England no.1 wanting to play his football in the Championship.

This could pave the way for Tottenham to make a move for him and potentially even secure his services in a cut-price transfer deal.

The Sun backs up this theory, reporting that Pickford does indeed has a relegation clause in his new Everton contract, claiming that is something that Spurs are interested in exploiting.

3 Robert Sanchez, Brighton

According to the Spanish news outlet Fichajes, Tottenham have been keeping tabs on Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez over a potential switch to replace Hugo Lloris.

This move may have seemed unlikely earlier in the season, however, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has recently favoured Englishman Jason Steele over Sanchez in net for the Seagulls.

Uncertainty over his playing time next season and beyond could lead Sanchez to look for a move away from Brighton and Tottenham may just look to swoop in.

4 Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid

The Evening Standard claim that Tottenham are interested in bringing Oblak to North London and sees the seasoned shot-stopper as Hugo Lloris' successor.

Oblak is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in world football and would be a real coup for Tottenham this summer, especially when they will be playing without UEFA Champions League football.

Nevertheless, the report from the Evening Standard states that Oblak is ready to move to the Premier League, but he may demand a big transfer fee.

This is a summer transfer story that every Spurs fan could fully get behind.

5 Mike Maignan, AC Milan

Football London reports that the AC Milan goalkeeper Maignan is on the list of Hugo Lloris replacements for Tottenham this summer.

Like Oblak, Maignan would be a massive coup for Tottenham and the Milan goalkeeper has some seriously impressive attributes that would likely flourish in the Premier League.

Luring him away from a team that is currently playing in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, however, would be a bit of a task for Daniel Levy and co.

Nevertheless, in the strange and wonderful world of football transfers, anything is possible and the fact he has been shortlisted by the Spurs hierarchy suggests they think they have a shot at signing him.