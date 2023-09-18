Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison is now looking to make a success of his Spurs career after a key confidence booster from the manager, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Richarlison has struggled to find consistent form during his short time in lily-white so far, but Brown expects the Brazil international to eventually come good for the capital club.

Tottenham Hotspur latest news - Richarlison

It was quite the week for Richarlison. Having been pictured leaving the pitch in tears following Brazil's recent international clash with Bolivia, the former Everton striker revealed he plans to seek help for his mental health due to ongoing personal problems. On top of this, Richarlison then found himself out of the starting-11 for Tottenham's weekend clash against strugglers Sheffield United, but his fortunes would flip during a crazy ending to the contest in north London.

Trailing 1-0 heading into added time, the much-maligned Richarlison would prove his worth for Spurs by scoring the equaliser in the 98th minute, before going on to assist teammate Dejan Kulusevski for the winning goal two minutes later. A dramatic ending to proceedings and one which has helped the £90,000-per-week earner shake some of the bad feelings off after a tough international break.

It comes amid links which had seen the attacker floated as a potential transfer target for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, following the collapse of their Mohamed Salah pursuit. As per a report by The Telegraph, the Middle Eastern outfit flirted with a late move for Richarlison late into the Saudi transfer window, but the forward wasn't for leaving Tottenham at this stage in his career.

When quizzed on Richarlison's current situation at Spurs, journalist Paul Brown admitted to GIVEMESPORT that the striker is committed to the cause at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has the full backing of his manager. On the state of play with Richarlison, Brown revealed:

“I don't really see him leaving Tottenham anytime soon. I think it would have to be a really interesting offer for him to a club that he really wants to play for and where he knows he's going to be number one. That's obviously not going to happen until January at the earliest now. “I do think personally he wants to make a success of it at Spurs and I don't really hear any particular criticism of him from the manager there. The manager seems pretty okay with him. “He knows that strikers need goals and it's clear that Richarlison had been struggling for confidence a little bit in front of goal but I don't think it's a huge problem. I think it's a situation that can rectify itself with patience. And if Richarlison stays determined, I think he'll be okay there. I don't see him leaving Spurs or them trying to get rid of him anytime soon.”

Saudi Pro League signings from Premier League Summer 2023 Player From To Riyad Mahrez Man City Al-Ahli Allan Saint Maximin Newcastle Al-Ahli Edouard Mendy Chelsea Al-Ahli Roberto Firmino Liverpool Al-Ahli Ali Al-Zaqan Man City Al-Riyadh Fabinho Liverpool Al-Ittihad N'Golo Kante Chelsea Al-Ittihad Ruben Neves Wolves Al-Hilal Alexandar Mitrovic Fulham Al-Hilal Kalidou Koulibaly Chelsea Al-Hilal Jordan Henderson Liverpool Al-Ettifaq

What does Ange Postecoglou think of Richarlison?

There is no doubt that Richarlison has struggled since arriving at Tottenham as part of a £60 million transfer from Everton last summer. However, upon Ange Postecoglou's arrival in the summer, there was a feeling of renewed hope for the attacking talent, with Richarlison tipped to reinvent his Spurs career.

Of course, that hadn't happened in the opening four Premier League matches of the season, but with his confidence-boosting performance this weekend, there is a feeling now is the time for him to kick on and stake a claim for regular minutes.

And that's a feeling shared by his Spurs boss, with Postecoglou telling reporters after Saturday's clash that he hopes Richarlison will reap the rewards for his hard work more often.

On the striker's performance, the Greek-Australian manager said: