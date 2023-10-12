Highlights Richarlison has been struggling for consistency this season at Tottenham Hotspur, taking "one step forward, two steps back".

Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison has been taking 'one step forward, two steps back' this season, journalist Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT in an interview.

Highlighting one major factor behind Richarlison's struggle for consistency, Jones believes the former Everton man will need to improve his performances, otherwise, Ange Postecoglou could decide to freeze him out of the side altogether.

It's been a whirlwind of a season so far for Richarlison, who following Harry Kane's departure in the summer transfer window was tipped as the man to step up and plug the goals gap left behind. It hasn't quite worked out that way just yet, with Richarlison having been brought in and out of the Tottenham side by manager Postecoglou.

There had been a feeling that the Brazil international's fortunes were about to change when he came off the bench during a recent clash with Sheffield United to help contribute to a dramatic last-gasp victory. Spurs had been trailing 1-0 heading into added time, but thanks to Richarlison's endeavours, they were able to turn the game around, with the attacker himself picking up a goal and an assist.

Journalist Paul Brown had told GIVEMESPORT in the days following that game that it must act as a turning point in Richarlison's Tottenham career, or else he might find himself tossed to one side by the Spurs boss. Brown claimed that Postecoglou had handled his situation well, but did suggest he wouldn't be able to grant the forward unlimited patience going forward.

And now, with Spurs top of the league but the £90,00-per-week earner yet to score since that Sheffield United clash, there are more suggestions that he is struggling to match expectations at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When quizzed by GIVEMESPORT about his position within the Tottenham set-up, journalist Jones claimed Richarlison was struggling for confidence this season and admitted he was starting to feel sorry for the ex-Watford man. Suggesting that he might not be cut out for the level Spurs are demanding him to be, the reliable reporter questioned how long Postecoglou would continue starting him in Spurs matches:

“It's a bit like one step forward, two steps back for Richarlison and you’re almost left feeling sorry for him. Those two early opportunities he got against Luton in the game, as soon as neither of them goes in the back of the net, even as a neutral spectator, it starts to hang on the back of your mind. So I can't imagine how it feels to be him. “Obviously, the last international break was a time when Richarlison really used it as a period of reflection and spoke out about how he was truly feeling as a player and as a person.”

Richarlison - Career Stats Watford Everton Tottenham Appearances 41 152 44 Goals 5 53 5 Assists 5 14 6 Yellow Cards 4 27 5 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Is Richarlison good enough to lead the Tottenham Hotspur attack?

Costing Spurs a whopping £60 million back in July 2022, Richarlison had originally joined the club in an attempt to find a player capable of taking the burden off the then-main striker Kane. Of course, with Kane's exit, there was a sudden vacancy in the starting-11, which Richarlison had originally filled himself.

Yet ahead of the October international break, there isn't much belief that Richarlison can provide the goal-scoring prowess which Postecoglou and Spurs require, should they wish to maintain a title challenge into the new year. Instead, Richarlison's inconsistency in front of goal will likely concern the Tottenham chief, given he's already missed four big chances in the Premier League this season.

And such is the cutthroat nature of Premier League football, if Richarlison doesn't start finding the back of the net soon, there is every chance Spurs could decide to test the market in search of a centre forward come January.

Who might Tottenham Hotspur sign in attack this January?

Should Spurs remain within touching distance of the top four, or even first place itself, come the January transfer window, there is every chance Daniel Levy and Co. might decide to sanction a deal to bring a striker to the club.

It was suggested by Jones to GIVEMESPORT back in August that a move for Brentford's Ivan Toney had started to be explored, but complications with his gambling ban had put it on hold. Mooted as a potential long-term Kane replacement, the England international does have the Premier League experience Spurs would require to be a success in that position.

Elsewhere, Jonathan David has also been tipped as a possible option for Tottenham, with the Canadian forward having scored for fun while contracted to Ligue 1 outfit Lille OSC. Whereas, young prospect Gift Orban is attracting attention from clubs across Europe, with Spurs believed to be one of the sides eyeing up a move for the 21-year-old.