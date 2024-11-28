Tottenham drew 2-2 with Roma after a very late Mats Hummels equaliser in an entertaining Europa League game. The result now makes Spurs' visit to Ibrox to play Rangers in December a mouth-watering prospect.

Spurs were awarded an early penalty, when VAR adjudged that Hummels had upended Pape Sarr. Son Heung-min stepped up to drill home the penalty. Rather than sit back, Roma pushed on and tried to play expansive football. They were rewarded after 20 minutes when Evan Ndicka headed home unchallenged off of the crossbar.

Roma's bravery was further demonstrated just two minutes later, when El Shaarawy smashed in after a lovely ball in from Dybala. Fortunately for Spurs, the goal was chalked off by VAR. The hosts then went 2-1 up when Dejan Kulusevski crossed for Brennan Johnson to convert. Minutes later, Kulusevski was denied by the post. For the neutrals, the first-half was a very entertaining spectacle.

Spurs would have been delighted to see Dybala substituted at half-time. Yet Roma continued to get forward and had two goals disallowed by VAR from Kone and Dovbyk. Roma came even closer to drawing level when Angelino struck the crossbar. Dominic Solanke somehow hit the woodwork when it seemed easier to score.

With only minutes left, Fraser Forster made a stunning save from Gianluca Mancini who struck from only eight yards. Yet Spurs were unable to heed that warning, as Angelino delivered for Hummels to smash in a last gasp equaliser.

Spurs v Roma Statistics Spurs Statistic Roma 51% Possession 49% 24 Shots 18 12 Shots on target 7 7 Corners 6 5 Saves 9 2 Yellow cards 1

Match Highlights

Spurs Player Ratings

Fraser Forster - 7/10

In for the injured Guglielmo Vicario, and after settling in, was called upon to make some good saves.

Pedro Porro - 7/10

The Spaniard saw plenty of the ball in another energetic performance up and down the right flank.

Ben Davies - 7/10

The Welshman's experience was called upon to steady his side on another exciting night of European football.

Radu Dragusin - 6/10

Had to be on his guard, particularly in the second-half when Roma really went looking for a second goal.

Archie Gray - 6/10

Again in the starting line up in the Europa League, Gray again gained vital experience and applied himself well.

Pape Matar Sarr - 7/10

Used his energy and speed to good effect to win his side an early spot kick.

Rodrigo Bentancur - 6/10

Looked to get on the ball in the middle of the park, but did look a little leggy. Was brought off to prevent him being sent off.

Brennan Johnson - 7/10

Looked full of confidence as he chased the opposition and showed a turn of pace and some nice touches. Was on hand to score Spurs' second goal.

​​​​​​​Dejan Kulusevski - 8.5/10

Got a bit flustered in the first-half which saw the Swede go into the book, but was on hand to provide the assist for Johnson to put Spurs 2-1 up and was a constant danger to Roma.

​​​​​​​Dominic Solanke - 6/10

Always waiting in the wings to get the service, but still a very quiet first-half for the England striker, but he continued to put in a shift.

Son Heung-Min - 6/10

Had a great start to the game after converting a penalty after five minutes. Always available for the ball, but his influence waned.

​​​​​​​SUB - James Maddison - 6/10

Replaced Brennan Johnson with a little over 20 minutes left to play.

​​​​​​​SUB - Yves Bissouma - 6/10

Brought on alongside James Maddison with just over 20 minutes left to play.

​​​​​​​SUB - Lucas Bergvall - 5/10

Brought on for the last 10 minutes. Not especially impactful.

​​​​​​​SUB - Timo Werner - 5/10

Along with Bergvall, the German was introduced into the action with 10 minutes left, but also struggled to influence proceedings.

Roma Player Ratings

Mile Svilar - 6/10

Found himself collecting the ball from the back of his net after only five minutes, which wasn't an ideal start. The keeper had to be alert as Spurs went in search of goals.

​​​​​​​Evan Ndicka - 7/10

Showed his aerial prowess with a wonderful header to bring Roma right back into the match.

​​​​​​​Mats Hummels - 6/10

Although a wonderful player in his day, the big German looked a little cumbersome when he got to the ball late to bring down Sarr and concede an early penalty. Yet he had the last laugh with a late equaliser.

​​​​​​​Gianluca Mancini - 6/10

Held firm defensively while also trying to begin attacks with quick forward passes.

​​​​​​​Angelino - 7/10

Showed a good range of passing and looked to get on the ball whenever possible. Eventually assisted Hummels' late goal.

​​​​​​​Manu Kone - 6/10

Another Roma player to see a goal disallowed by VAR. Battled away as the game became more scrappy in the second half.

​​​​​​​Leandro Paredes - 6/10

Kept the ball moving as Roma belied their poor Serie A form and tried to get a result at Spurs. Showed some good defensive work too.

​​​​​​​Zeki Celik - 6/10

Got on the ball far more in the second half than the first as Roma pushed for an equaliser.

​​​​​​​Stephan El Shaarawy - 7/10

Unfortunate to have what would have been a first-half goal ruled out by VAR. Very much in tune with what Dybala was doing in attacking areas.

Paulo Dybala - 8/10

Looked sharp and eager and, at 31, still very capable in the number 10 jersey. Was at the very centre of the best things Roma did. However, he was substituted at half-time.

Artem Dovbyk - 6/10

Roma's biggest goal threat so far this season had a very quiet evening at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Looked to have equalised until the linesman raised his flag.

​​​​​​​SUB - Matias Soule - 6/10

The 21-year-old Argentine came on at half-time for his fellow countryman Dybala. Linked up well in attacking areas.

SUB - Alexis Saelemaekers - 6/10

On the wrong end of a very nasty tackle from Bentancur that incurred the wrath of Claudio Ranieri.

​​​​​​​SUB - Nicola Zalewski - 6/10

The Polish international was given 25 minutes to do some work out wide on the right.

Man of the Match

Dejan Kulusevski

The 24-year-old Swedish international was at the heart of everything Spurs did well. Energetic, but always with some kind of end product, Kulusevski was on hand to lay on Tottenham’s second goal. This came after he galloped down the left flank and centred for Brennan Johnson to score.

He was then unlucky to not score himself, but was denied by the post. As Roma got themselves back into the game in the second half, Spurs needed his pace and purpose to ensure they avoided defeat against the Italians. His performance is a reminder that Spurs can challenge for silverware this season.