Tottenham Hotspur's chances of landing Romleu Lukaku as their Harry Kane replacement looks to be heading in one direction, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Lukaku has wanted out of Chelsea all summer, with talk of a move to Hotspur Way starting to pick up following Kane's departure.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Romelu Lukaku

It was a far-from-ideal start to the Premier League season for new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, whose side were held to a 2-2 draw against Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

Despite taking the lead via a Cristian Romero bullet header early doors, Tottenham fell behind after conceding twice in quick succession, before Emerson Royal netted an equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

That was how the score remained and Postecoglou somewhat surprisingly claimed post-match that he was 'really happy' with his side's performance, while later adding 'we wanted to go out and give our supporters some hope and belief in the team,' when quizzed about Kane's absence (via The Guardian).

And it's likely the Kane story will dominate the early part of the Greek-Australian's tenure, given how much of an influence the England captain held over the Tottenham squad.

That is of course until he is replaced, with surprise reports linking wantaway Chelsea flop Lukaku to a London switch.

It's claimed contact has been made between Tottenham and Lukaku's representatives, with the former Inter Milan man said to be mulling over his potential options.

Juventus had been monitoring the Belgian forward's situation closely, but talks are said to have stalled somewhat, opening the door for Tottenham to waltz in instead, with Lukaku reportedly valued at £40 million by Chelsea.

What has Paul Brown said about Romelu Lukaku to Tottenham Hotspur?

While the mooted transfer holds a certain level of intrigue, given Lukaku's past in the Premier League, journalist Brown has told GIVEMESPORT that any move is unlikely to happen.

When quizzed on the current state of play, Brown said: “Spurs privately have been very firm that there is no interest in Lukaku. Whether that means that somebody else has already agreed on a deal to take him, I don't know.

“But it does seem like Spurs are looking in another direction for a striker. So I don't think that you'll see Lukaku at White Hart Lane this season.”

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

Alongside Lukaku, Spurs are being linked with a number of potential attackers to come in and replace Kane.

One of them is Gift Orban, a talented Nigerian striker currently plying his trade with Belgian side Gent, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti telling GIVEMESPORT last week that Spurs have already opened talks over a potential move.

Elsewhere, it has previously been reported that Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson is on Tottenham's radar, with the young Welsh attacker considered as a potential option.

Whereas Ivan Toney is also believed to be attracting attention from the north London outfit, despite the England international currently serving an eight-month ban for betting offences.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that Toney was a player Spurs are 'keeping an eye on', should they wish to test the market for a Kane replacement.