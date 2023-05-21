Tottenham Hotspur could end up turning to Brendan Rodgers as their Antonio Conte replacement, journalist Paul Brown revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Rodgers was sacked by Leicester City earlier this season, but Brown has tipped the 50-year-old tactician to bounce back strong.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Brendan Rodgers

Spurs would find success in appointing Rodgers as their next manager, or at least that is the opinion of Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, who has backed the ex-Liverpool chief to flourish at Hotspur Way.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Essential Football Podcast, Redknapp said: "They tried to get Rodgers a few years ago and he didn’t end up coming but I wouldn’t be surprised if they try to talk to him. He’s out of work and I’m a big fan of Brendan Rodgers he’s a good manager.”

The son of ex-Spurs manager Harry Redknapp went on to claim Rodgers does have the ability to compete for trophies at Tottenham, after yet another campaign without silverware.

It comes after a torrid season for Rodgers himself, who was sacked as Leicester boss in early April with the club inside the bottom three.

He left after a successful spell with the Foxes, having joined in 2019, before going on to lead the club to the FA Cup in 2021 and two campaigns in European football.

Ultimately though, it ended on a sour note, but now the Northern Irishman is being tipped with a Premier League return.

What has Paul Brown said about Rodgers to Tottenham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Rodgers' potential north London move, journalist Brown said: "It wouldn't surprise me if Brendan Rodgers becomes a candidate. He's been quite highly liked by several of the big clubs for a long time. What's happened at Leicester this season has taken some of the gloss off, but I don't really think that that's entirely his fault.

"The fact that they lost players, weren't recruiting and when they did recruit, didn't recruit very well really didn't help him this season. I still think he's a pretty good manager and Rodgers at Spurs would be quite interesting and fascinating to watch.”

The question is how many more options do Tottenham have? Primary target Julian Nagelsmann turned his back on the club, despite strong rumours the German was close to being hired by Daniel Levy.

He joined Vincent Kompany, who recently signed a new contract at Burnley, and Mauricio Pochettino, who appears to be Chelsea bound, as failed Tottenham targets.

It's left the north Londoners in a precarious position, not least with pre-season looming, meaning a safe bet with someone like Rodgers might be their best option.

Granted, Rodgers has proved he can deliver silverware during his time at Celtic and Leicester, but given his shortcomings elsewhere, he's unlikely to be the first choice for the Tottenham faithful.