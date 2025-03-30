Tottenham Hotspur are one of the sides who are keeping a close eye on Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, according to a report from CaughtOffside.

While the recent loan acquisition of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich provides some reinforcement, the young Frenchman isn't a natural centre-forward. Tel has also struggled to set the world alight since arriving in the Premier League, meaning Ange Postecoglou's side could seek further additions in attack.

Dominic Solanke is Tottenham's primary centre-forward, but Postecoglou has a lack of rotational options in this position. Richarlison has been utilised in a central role at times, but the Brazilian has struggled to stay fit since his move from Everton.

Tottenham Keeping an Eye on Samu Aghehowa

He could cost £84m

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Tottenham are one of the teams who are keeping a close eye on Porto striker Aghehowa. The Portuguese club don't want to offload their young striker in the summer transfer window, meaning any interested party could be forced to trigger his £84m release clause in order to secure his signature.

Samu Aghehowa Porto Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 29(5) Goals 20 Assists 3

Aghehowa only moved to Porto last summer, joining the club from Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid. The 20-year-old has quickly developed into 'one of Europe's most prolific strikers', striking 20 times already this season. The young forward failed to make an appearance for Atletico before he was shipped off to Porto - a decision they may live to regret, considering his progression.

Adding a new forward could become a priority for Spurs in the upcoming transfer window, but there's an argument to suggest that splashing £84m on a new striker shortly after signing Solanke wouldn't be a smart idea. The north London club might have to negotiate a fee under his release clause in order to justify a move, but there's no doubt he would be a smart addition to their squad.

Spurs may have other key areas that need addressing over bringing in a new striker, but there's no doubt they need reinforcements after a disappointing season.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 30/03/2025.