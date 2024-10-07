Tottenham reportedly sent scouts to attend the Europa League clash between FC Porto and Manchester United, with a keen eye on the performance of Samu Omorodion, reveals Football Insider.

An eventful night at the Estadio Dragao saw an end-to-end match in which Manchester United took an early two-goal lead, before completely taking their foot off the gas, allowing their opponents to turn the game around 3-2 with goals from Omorodion and Pepe. However, a last-gasp equalizer from Harry Maguire ultimately saved Erik ten Hag from further defamation, and meant the Red Devils travelled back to England having secured three points in the competition's league phase.

Undeniably, the standout performer in the fixture, however, was Omorodion, whose impressive brace in tandem with relentless all-round play simply proved too much to handle for the Manchester United defence. The Atletico Madrid loanee has firmly placed himself on the radar of many top European clubs with his performances, now including Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham as well.

Omorodion Shines in Front of Tottenham Scouts

The Spaniard also still has admirers at Chelsea as well

As per Football Insider, Tottenham scouts were reportedly in attendance to watch Omorodion as Porto hosted Manchester United for match-day two of the Europa League, and they will undoubtedly have been impressed with what they saw. A dominant performance from the Spaniard almost sealed the three points for the Cidade Invicta, and it was evident from early on in the fixture, that Omorodion's powerful physicality would be a nuisance for his opposition defenders.

Samu Omorodion's statistics vs Manchester United - Thursday 3rd October 2024 Minutes played 78 Goals 2 Shot accuracy 3/3 (100%) Pass accuracy 13/17 (76%) Touches in opposition box 8 Aerial duels success won 5/9 (56%) FotMob Rating 8.8

Omorodion, described as elite by analyst Ben Mattinson, was practically within reaching distance of a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea reportedly close to booking a medical as well. However, the transfer ultimately broke down due to contract disagreements and the 20-year-old instead chose to spend the season on loan in Portugal with Porto. Despite this outcome, the Blues remain interested in the striker's signature, and could potentially return to the negotiation table in the future, but may face new interest from Tottenham, among others.

Spurs coughed up £65 million for Bournemouth target man, Dominic Solanke, who has settled in well at the north London club so far. With three goals and two assists in eight outings across all competitions, the Englishman has successfully led the line for a new-look Tottenham attack, but Postecoglou seemingly wouldn't mind adding some firepower to his options. Although a difficult deal to strike, Omorodion would certainly be an excellent coup for the club.

Tottenham Also Interested in Highly-Touted Angel Gomes

The Lille star recently earned a second call-up to the senior England international squad

Meanwhile, another talent Tottenham are interested in acquiring is Lille midfielder, Angel Gomes, who has been excelling in the French top-flight lately. The 24-year-old made heads turn after he earned a maiden call-up to England squad, and he could be set for a move overseas, with several Premier League clubs alongside Spurs reportedly in the race, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle.

The Red Devils youth academy graduate was previously dubbed as "excellent" by England's interim manager, Lee Carsley, and also concluded the 2023/24 Ligue 1 season with the most assists among all players in the division. His talent is undeniable and with under a year remaining on his current contractual terms, a transfer away from the Pierre Mauroy Stadium is looking increasingly inevitable.

Statistics courtesy of FotMob - Correct as of 06/10/2024