Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly emerged as 'serious' suitors for Chelsea star Jadon Sancho amid a 'new twist' over his future at Stamford Bridge, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish outlet claims that Spurs are a potential destination for Sancho in 2025, amid his struggles to establish himself in Enzo Maresca’s squad since joining the Blues last summer.

The 24-year-old has played just 308 minutes of Premier League football for Chelsea this term and has dropped down Maresca’s pecking order after four straight starts.

The Blues rescued Sancho from his underwhelming Manchester United spell on a season-long loan, which includes an obligation to buy next summer.

The England international cost the Red Devils a hefty £73m in July 2021, but he never managed to convince manager Erik ten Hag, eventually falling out with the Dutchman last autumn.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sancho made 83 appearances for Man United in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and registering six assists.

Sancho has not played for Chelsea since the defeat away to Liverpool last month. The winger has been contending with an illness and a knock but has returned to first-team training this week.

It remains to be seen how much Tottenham’s interest in Sancho is genuine, as Postecoglou is well-equipped on the flanks at the moment, with the likes of Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson in optimal form, and Timo Werner, as well as youngster Mikey Moore, serving as backup.

Spurs have invested considerably over the summer, breaking their transfer record to sign ex-Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke and adding promising youngsters Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, and Wilson Odobert.

The latter, however, has struggled to kick-start his career in North London and has recently undergone surgery, which will keep him out of action for some time.

After falling to their fifth defeat of the Premier League season against Ipswich Town just before the international break, Spurs will be hoping to return to winning ways when visiting champions Manchester City this Saturday.

Jadon Sancho's Chelsea Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals 0 Assists 3 Expected goals 0.1 Expected assisted goals 1.1 Minutes played 305

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-11-24.