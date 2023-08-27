Tottenham Hotspur are 'exploring' a move for Brennan Johnson this summer, but they face an uphill battle to sign the Nottingham Forest star, journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Johnson has been courting interest from various Premier League clubs, with Tottenham said to be upping the ante in their pursuit.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Brennan Johnson

It appears the good times have returned to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, even if talisman Harry Kane did end his 19-year-long stint with the club this summer. Kane departed for Bayern Munich as part of a transfer deal worth £100 million earlier this month, but the England international's absence doesn't appear to have been missed.

However, now in the final week of the transfer window, there are suggestions that manager Ange Postecoglou could test the market for another addition, just to ensure Spurs have enough cover in the attacking departments.

One man catching the attention of the north London outfit is Johnson (valued at £32 million by Transfermarkt), who earlier in the window had been subject to an unsuccessful £30 million bid from fellow capital club Brentford. Yet it's claimed by The Daily Mail that Tottenham are now willing to test Nottingham Forest's resolve with a bid of their own.

The report suggests Spurs could offer a cash fee alongside a selection of players for Nottingham Forest, who themselves are having a difficult time landing their priority targets. Davinson Sanchez is being mooted as a potential pawn to be used as part of a swap deal, with plenty more open to leaving Hotspur Way this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Rudy Galetti said about Brennan Johnson and Tottenham Hotspur?

When asked about the potential for Johnson to leave Nottingham Forest and join Tottenham this summer, Galetti said that Spurs were, along with various other targets, exploring the possibility of a move.

On the current state of play, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “Tottenham are still looking at a replacement for Harry Kane and this is their first priority.

“Jonathan David and Gift Orban remain the preferred names iin the list and talks will go ahead for them in the next days.

“Spurs are also exploring the opportunity to sign Johnson, as well as Chelsea, and he could leave Nottingham Forest in the last days of the transfer session.”

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

As alluded to by Galetti, Tottenham could opt to go down the route of signing a more traditional number-nine target to replace Kane. And as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who recently spoke to GIVEMESPORT, the 2008 League Cup winners are interested in both Orban and David.

The Italian journalist said: "Yes, both players are appreciated, but for both players at the moment, while we're speaking, there is still no concrete negotiation.

"For Orban, they had some contacts on the player’s side. They pursued the player and had positive contacts because Orban is keen on a potential move to Premier League football... but, at the moment, there is still no official bid.”

Only time will provide an answer as to whether Spurs accelerate a move for either Orban (valued at £17 million by Transfermarkt) or David (valued at £50 million by Transfermarkt), or whether they opt to test the market closer to home and bring Johnson to the club instead.