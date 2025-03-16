Tottenham Hotspur are planning to make a £35m bid for Wolves star defender Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer, according to The Boy Hotspur.

The Lilywhites are planning to continue their squad transformation in recent years this summer, with Ange Postecoglou looking to bring in young talent he can develop that are already capable of producing at a high level.

Ait-Nouri has earned big plaudits for his performances in recent seasons in a poor Wolves side, attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs. Now Spurs have joined the race for his signature, and are reportedly planning to make a bid.

Tottenham Set to Bid for Ait-Nouri

Wolves want in excess of £50m to sell

Full-back has been a position that the North London outfit have struggled this season with Destiny Udogie suffering with injuries and Ben Davies getting older, leaving both Djed Spence and Archie Gray to fill in at different points outside of their natural positions.

Sergio Reguilon is set to leave at the end of his contract this summer, while Davies could also be allowed to leave, and that leaves left-back in particular as an area that could be strengthened before next season.

That has seen the club step up their interest in the Algeria international, who has been described as 'one of the best players in the Premier League', and plans are in place for a £35m bid to test Wolves during the transfer window.

Rayan Ait-Nouri Wolves Stats 2024/25 Games 31(1) Goals 4 Assists 5

However, Wolves value their star man in the region of £50-60m which means negotiations are likely to be tough if Daniel Levy and Johan Lange are able to get a deal over the line. If a deal can't be done, the club are also keeping an eye on Everton star Vitalii Mykolenko and Girona's Miguel Gutierrez as alternative options.

Man United have also been linked with a move for Ait-Nouri but he is unlikely to head there after they signed Patrick Dorgu in January, but Liverpool are likely to provide stiff competition for his signature as they look for the heir to Andrew Robertson in the position.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 16/03/2025.