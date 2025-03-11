Tottenham Hotspur are planning to reopen talks to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

The Lilywhites remain keen on landing the England international after the season, having seen their £70m bid rejected in January by Selhurst Park chiefs.

Guehi’s consistent Premier League performances have attracted interest from several top clubs, with his situation being closely monitored ahead of the final year of his contract.

The 24-year-old has just over 15 months remaining on his Palace deal and is not expected to renew, as he is eager for a new challenge after four years in South London.

Tottenham Remain Keen on Marc Guehi

His Crystal Palace deal expires in 2026

According to CaughtOffside, Guehi is set to push for a move away from Crystal Palace this summer and is reportedly seeking a contract running until 2029 at his next club.

While Palace were unwilling to sell their 'superstar' defender mid-season, they may now be forced to cash in with just a year left on his deal.

The Eagles have previously valued him at £75-£80m, a price tag that has put off several interested clubs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guehi has made 34 appearances for Palace this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Tottenham are preparing for a busy summer window as they look to rejuvenate Ange Postecoglou’s squad further after an underwhelming Premier League campaign.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Spurs are also targeting Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling and are considered front-runners to sign the 18-year-old.

Spurs believe Dibling’s value could be around £40m, while Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen have also expressed interest, with Germany emerging as an increasingly viable destination for young English talent.

Marc Guehi's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 27 Goals 3 Assists 2 Pass completion % 82.7 Minutes played 2,430

