Tottenham Hotspur are continuing to show interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters as Ange Postecoglou’s side eye a new right-back this summer, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs are considering multiple options as they look to bring in a backup for Pedro Porro in the midst of Emerson Royal’s departure rumours.

GMS sources understand that Tottenham are willing to reunite with Walker-Peters this summer after selling him to Southampton in 2020.

The London side have also been looking at Monaco defender Vanderson, but his price tag of around £34million is slightly off-putting at the moment, according to GMS sources.

Tottenham are keen to find the best value option to come off the bench and are unwilling to spend a big chunk of their transfer budget on a backup defender.

Therefore, Spurs are unlikely to compete with Liverpool for Lutsharel Geertruida’s signature, despite recent reports linking him with a move to the English capital.

Tottenham Consider Walker-Peters Return

A low-cost option for Spurs

Tottenham consider Walker-Peters a ‘good low-cost option’ as they look to bring in a backup right-back this summer, GMS sources have revealed.

The 27-year-old is understood to be cheaper than both Vanderson and Geertruida this summer as Spurs are keen to repeat last year’s clever business when they signed Micky van de Ven for just £43million from Wolfsburg.

A Spurs academy graduate, Walker-Peters would count towards the home-grown player lists, but GMS sources suggest he still has to be convinced of his role in the squad, GMS sources have suggested.

The Englishman - described as being a "beautiful footballer" by manager Russell Martin - could be made available by Southampton soon as the club are eyeing a new right-back ahead of their Premier League return and are tipped as ‘the most likely destination’ for AZ defender Yukinari Sugawara.

Saints boss Martin is pushing to bring in defensive reinforcements after achieving promotion and has now reportedly made the move to land the Japan international this summer.

Kyle Walker-Peters' Senior Career Stats Club Games Goals Assists Tottenham 24 1 5 Southampton 167 6 9

Tottenham Eye Jarrad Branthwaite

Could hijack Man United move

Tottenham could hijack Manchester United’s move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, former Spurs defender Alan Hutton has suggested.

While United are unwilling to meet Everton’s £70million valuation for Branthwaite, Spurs could capitalise on the Red Devils’ failed attempt and lure Branthwaite to London.

According to Hutton, ‘a few things in the pipeline’ could lead Spurs to pursue a deal for Branthwaite this summer, including a potential Cristian Romero exit.

Earlier this month, Branthwaite agreed personal terms with Manchester United, but the Red Devils are unlikely to come back with another offer for the Englishman if Everton stick to their current price tag.

The 21-year-old had an excellent Premier League campaign last season, helping Everton avoid relegation despite multiple point deductions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-06-24.