Tottenham Hotspur are among five Premier League clubs showing interest in Leeds United starlet Harry Gray, with Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Newcastle United also ‘very keen’ on the promising striker, according to TBR Football.

Spurs have focused on bringing in top football talents over recent months and are now eyeing another addition, with Archie Gray’s younger brother, Harry, among their targets.

Ange Postecoglou has welcomed the likes of Gray, Lucas Bergvall, and Yang Min-hyeok in recent months and shows no signs of stopping his pursuit to recruit top talents.

Bergvall and Gray have both impressed Postecoglou in pre-season and deservedly featured in Spurs’ start to the Premier League campaign, making brief appearances off the bench in August.

With Harry Gray now on their radar, Tottenham aim to continue their impressive run of signing promising starlets and have already informed Leeds of their intention to sign the 15-year-old striker.

Gray is already playing in the U18 Premier League, where he scored eight goals in 11 appearances last season.

Spurs ‘Inform’ Leeds of Gray Interest

Among five Premier League clubs ‘keen’ on the youngster

According to TBR Football, as many as five Premier League sides are monitoring Gray, who has impressed with solid displays in the U18 Premier League, despite only turning 16 next month.

Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool are also interested in the young "wonderkid", who has been described as "exceptional".

The 15-year-old’s standout performances have positioned him as one of the brightest young prospects in English football, and Spurs hope Harry will follow in his brother Archie’s footsteps to North London.

Gray’s impressive form earned him a spot in Daniel Farke’s senior team for pre-season, as he was among six youngsters who participated in a training camp in Germany, alongside Sam Chambers, Charlie Crew, Harry Christy, Luca Thomas and James Debayo.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post in July, Leeds teammate Joe Rothwell praised Gray, suggesting the 15-year-old has a bright future ahead of him:

“I’ve been really impressed with what Harry’s been doing. For such a young lad, he looks like a really mature player. Bright future for him.”

Harry Gray Leeds United Stats (2023/24 U18 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 8 Minutes per goal 102 Minutes played 819

Reguilon ‘at Risk’ at Tottenham

Galatasaray remain an option

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon faces a potential extended absence from first-team action until the start of the new year if he does not secure a move away from the club, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Joining Galatasaray appears to be the 27-year-old’s most viable option at the moment, with the Turkish giants keen on acquiring the left-back before the transfer deadline on Friday.

Since joining Spurs in 2020 from Real Madrid, Reguilon has made 52 appearances for the Lilywhites in the Premier League but spent last season on loan at Manchester United and Brentford.

Alongside Djed Spence, the Spaniard was excluded from Ange Postecoglou’s 23-man squad for the Europa League.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-09-24.