Tottenham Hotspur have wasted the time of January signing Arnaut Danjuma, journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Danjuma arrived at the club in the winter window, but has barely featured for Spurs and isn't expected to make his loan move permanent.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Arnaut Danjuma

In what was one of the more bizarre January transfer sagas, Danjuma eventually landed on a move to Spurs, despite having agreed on a switch to relegation-threatened Everton.

It's claimed by Sky Sports that Tottenham hijacked the move for the Dutch international, following chaos at Everton in the aftermath of Frank Lampard's sacking.

The report suggests Danjuma wasn't convinced by Everton's lack of forward-thinking, by not having a replacement manager lined up after letting Lampard leave.

In the end, it proved to be Danjuma himself lacking the appropriate judgement, as his short-term loan move to Tottenham has been nothing short of a drastic failure.

Such has been the lack of impact the forward has made on the Tottenham hierarchy, it's suggested a decision on his future was made before the end of the campaign.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano told his 14.9 million Twitter followers that Tottenham haven't exercised the right-to-buy option in Danjuma's loan agreement, passing up on the opportunity to sign him for a mere £27 million.

Instead, he will return to parent club Villarreal, after a loan spell which journalist Brown has dubbed a 'waste of time for everyone'.

What has Paul Brown said about Danjuma's time at Spurs?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Danjuma's loan spell, Brown said: "It's no surprise that they're not going to take him next season and it feels like a bit of a wasted few months for him, because if he had gone to another club like Everton, he would have put himself right in the shop window.

"I suspect he’d have also got a lot more minutes and probably would have done a lot more for that team. So it feels like a bit of a waste of time for everyone, that move.”

How did Danjuma perform at Tottenham?

Handed just a smattering of minutes for the north London outfit, Danjuma returns to Villarreal having mustered up a measly 12 appearances across all competitions (Transfermarkt).

Ironically, it had started so well for Danjuma at Tottenham, with the winger netting on his debut as a substitute in the FA Cup against Preston North End.

From thereon it was downhill for the ex-Bournemouth man, who managed just one more goal for Spurs - a strike during a defeat against his former Cherries side in mid-April.

Easily one of the flops of the January window, both Danjuma and the Tottenham faithful will be keen to put this signing behind them as quickly as possible.