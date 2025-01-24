Tottenham Hotspur may have to wait until the summer to pursue a move for Lille striker Jonathan David, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The Canadian international is likely to keep his options open until the summer after entering the final six months of his contract in France, and is not looking to pursue a move elsewhere in January.

Tottenham are believed to be targeting a new striker in the final days of the winter market and have a number of options on their shortlist, including Ipswich Town star Liam Delap.

However, similar to David, a move for the former Manchester City starlet may have to be delayed until the summer, despite his growing list of suitors in the Premier League.

David Likely to See Out Season in France

Tottenham move ruled out for now

Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Tottenham are considering David among others, and Lille could be open to his departure in January for a relatively small fee.

However, the 25-year-old is understood to be keen on waiting until the summer to assess his options and secure a more lucrative deal as a free agent:

“They like Liam Delap, but probably more a summer saga, as Chelsea are going to find as well. “Jonathan David is being considered, it's not impossible that for a relatively nominal fee, a sale could happen mid season, but I think that's more the Lille perspective. “Whereas David feels like he should wait until the summer, know exactly what kind of European or Champions League football his suitors have got, and then, as a free agent, he can get a much better deal. “So I think David could be a roadblock to anything happening now, whereas Lille might be a bit more open to the situation.”

David has been in excellent form for Lille this season and is currently joint top scorer in Ligue 1 with 11 goals in 18 appearances.

The 'phenomenal' Canadian international is also the club’s leading scorer in the Champions League, having registered five goals and one assist in seven games.

Tottenham have yet to register any transfer activity after welcoming goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, but are reportedly working on a forward signing ‘behind the scenes’.

The Lilywhites have recently missed out on Paris Saint-Germain star Randal Kolo Muani, who joined Juventus on loan this week.

Jonathan David's Lille Stats (2024/25) Games 31 Goals 18 Assists 7 Minutes per goal 141 Minutes played 2,533

