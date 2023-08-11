Highlights Harry Kane looks set to leave Tottenham for Bayern Munich in a deal worth an initial £95m

Daniel Levy and Ange Postecoglou will have just over a fortnight left of the transfer window to bolster the squad with their new funds

A number of players are already on their radar, including two strikers who could directly replace Kane

It’s fair to say it’s been somewhat of a turbulent summer transfer window so far at Tottenham. The North Londoners acted swiftly to land James Maddison, Alejo Veliz, Guglielmo Vicario, and Micky Van den Ven before the start of the 2023-24 campaign, however, it’s not the incomings that have grabbed the headlines, rather the outgoings.

Spurs legend, Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from his boyhood club all summer. When it seemed as though one of the world’s longest transfer sagas was coming to a conclusion, Bayern Munich acted on their desire to land the record-breaking striker’s signature in an attempt to replace Robert Lewandowski who departed last summer.

With a bid believed to be in the region of £95 million accepted by chief negotiator, Daniel Levy, it's looking increasingly likely he'll be a Bayern player come the start of the season. With a significant pool of funds potentially available, Tottenham will want to spend that money wisely and avoid a repeat of the catastrophic business that was undertaken using the Gareth Bale money back in 2013, with the club signing a host of duds, who aside from Christian Eriksen, symbolised a massive misspend. Kane will be leaving giant shoes to fill both in on-the-field quality and off-the-field leadership, so who could Levy and new gaffer Ange Postecoglou bring in using the money from the deal?

All statistics used in this article are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Elye Wahi

There have been few names that have been bandied around quite as much as Elye Wahi’s this summer. The 20-year-old has been grabbing the attention of a number of clubs around Europe, including several in the Premier League’s top six, with Arsenal and Chelsea both reportedly interested in plucking him from Ligue 1. The Frenchman didn’t just capture the interest of potential suitors last term, he seized it, with a 25 G/A tally for Montpellier, 19 of which saw him find the back of the net.

The forward, who has represented France at every age group from the under-16s upwards, will undoubtedly have one eye on a call-up to Didier Deschamps’ senior side in the not-so-distant future, and a big-money move to the Premier League could certainly aid that cause. With the guaranteed goals of Harry Kane possibly being absent from North London next term, Postecoglou will be in the market for a player whose ardour for knocking the ball past goalkeepers on a regular basis is as prolific as their decorated predecessor, so it is perhaps a little unsurprising that reports have been pointing towards Spurs interest.

Eberechi Eze

It’s very literally within his nature and name to make football look easy, but the level in which he makes it look so effortless appears almost alien to us mere footballing mortals. Eberechi Eze’s youth career maps out mistake after mistake, and not as far as the player was concerned, but that of the string of Academy sides that deemed him not fit for purpose, having been offloaded six times before settling at QPR. Now 25 years old, the Palace talisman is coming off the back of a career-best campaign at Selhurst Park - the attacking midfielder registered 14 G/A, featuring in every Palace game.

The 2022-23 season was topped off by his first call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad, and with a clear hunger to progress, and an irrepressible attitude when it comes to the naysayers, the only way is up for Eze. Amid reported interest from a host of clubs, Tottenham could be the perfect fit for the player who would be a sensational addition to this new-look Spurs team, with Ange Postecoglou reputedly keen to add him to the roster, and his ever-growing squad of talent.

Clement Lenglet

While the acquisition of Clement Lenglet would hardly be a bolt out of the blue having already been on loan at the club last term, the Frenchman would be a statement of intent in terms of the direction the club is attempting to move in under their new head coach, Postecoglou. The defender is a prototypical Barcelona player, excellent with his feet, and extremely apt in possession. The France international has the capacity to pick out passes from the back and is perfectly aligned with Postecoglou’s free-flowing vision. According to reports, Tottenham have been weighing up the option of bringing the player back to North London.

Gift Orban

21-year-old Orban only moved to the Belgian side during the 2023 January transfer window from Norwegian side, Stabæk. When a player has almost as many goals as he does appearances it certainly speaks for itself.

Orban is indeed the gift that keeps on giving as far as his goalscoring stats are concerned, the rapid centre forward has 44 goals in 49 senior appearances, and after his brief six months in Gent, the forward will be looking to clubs with more fruits to offer, and a potential shot at the Nigeria national side. Tottenham have registered their interest in the player, and his ability to locate the net could be invaluable.

Edmond Tapsoba

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayer Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - May 2, 2022 Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba in action with Eintracht Frankfurt's Ragnar Ache REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

With Clement Lenglet already rumoured to be on Tottenham’s radar in the aftermath of a decent loan spell in North London, the acquisition of yet another centre-half could be seen as a waste of money with Mickey Van den Ven, Christian Romero, Eric Dier, and Japhet Tanganga all in the current squad. That said, with the loss of Davison Sanchez looking increasingly likely, Tottenham could well be eager to further tune up their backline, and Edmond Tapsoba is one such defensively-minded player that could help shore-up Spurs’ leaky goals conceded record. The Burkina Faso international is entering the peak of his powers as he approaches 25 years old. The 6’3 central defender is on the books at Bayer Leverkusen at present, helping his side to 13 clean sheets, and averaging three clearances a game. With height aplenty as well as being defensively compact, Tapsoba could definitely prove to be a savvy bit of business from Levy, Postecoglou, and co if reports are true.