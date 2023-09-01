Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is now facing an anxious wait to see where his future lies, with journalist Paul Brown updating GIVEMESPORT on the latest surrounding his future.

Hojbjerg has been subject to interest from the Premier League and beyond, but so far the Danish international is yet to find a move that suits.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

It's been a wild end to a crazy window for Tottenham, who are on the verge of making yet another first-team signing. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, who spoke to GIVEMESPORT in an interview this afternoon, Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson is undergoing a medical ahead of a £47.5 million move.

Elsewhere, GIVEMESPORT understands that a bid worth £40 million could be submitted to Chelsea for the services of midfielder Conor Gallagher. The England international is believed to be available for transfer at the right price, with Tottenham having shown a keen interest.

However, all of that could depend on outgoings, with Hojbjerg's future something the north London club will need to decide upon before making any more moves in the window. And as of now, things are up in the air in relation to the former Bayern Munich man.

Tottenham - selected exits Fee Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) £100m Harry Winks (Leicester City) £10m Lucas Moura (Free agent) Released Tom Bloxham (Blackburn Rovers) Free Joe Rodon (Leeds United) Loan Alfie Devine (Port Vale) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Paul Brown said about Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tottenham Hotspur?

When quizzed on where Hojbjerg's future lies, journalist Brown told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have offers on the table for the midfielder, but so far nothing has progressed any further.

On the 28-year-old, journalist Brown said: “Hojbjerg is also one who isn't going to be allowed to leave. I think Fulham were the last club to make a serious offer, but they no longer need to decide what to do about how they replace Joao Palhinha, and I'm not sure he was their first choice there.

“So, he's currently in limbo. It is interesting that Ange Postecoglou also said today that he's not going to be freezing anyone out. If any of the fringe players they're trying to sell end up staying beyond the deadline, they will be reintegrated.

“He's not quite as strict on squad numbers as other managers and he is willing to work with a slightly bigger squad, while he says that right now it's not a problem in terms of numbers in training or anything like that.

“So if Spurs can't get deals done for the right price, I wouldn't really expect Daniel Levy to be accepting below market value for anyone before the deadline.”

