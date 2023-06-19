Tottenham Hotspur agreeing a contract extension with Harry Kane is now a distinct possibility, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kane is a wanted man, with speculation surrounding his Tottenham future continuing to grow, despite the club's best efforts to keep hold of him.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Harry Kane

Two years on from his last transfer saga, Kane is caught up in the midst of the summer rumour mill once more, as questions over his next move remain unanswered.

It had been claimed that Kane was a target for Manchester United, but having revised their interest in the England captain, it appears the 20-time Premier League champions have pulled out of the race (The Guardian).

Instead, any hopes of moving away from Tottenham now look like they might have to come from abroad, with Daniel Levy, according to The Guardian report, unwilling to sell to a Premier League rival.

It's suggested by The Athletic that Real Madrid have emerged as the most likely suitor for the Spurs striker, with boss Carlo Ancelotti having told the 14-time European champions' board to prioritise his signature.

When asked about Kane earlier this month, the former Everton manager said: "I have always said that Kane is a great player, but he plays for Tottenham and we have to respect the player and Tottenham.”

But now, there are suggestions Kane might not even leave north London at all.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Kane's Tottenham future?

When asked about what next for Kane and Tottenham, Sky Sports reporter Sheth hinted there is a possibility Kane agrees fresh terms with the 2008 League Cup winners.

On the 29-year-old, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "Tottenham do not want to sell Kane, least of all to a Premier League rival.

"I see a few scenarios that could happen with Kane, and they’re obvious really. Tottenham's number one choice would be Kane signs a new contract at Spurs and spends the rest of his career at the club. It's possible, but how likely, I don't know.”

How long does Kane have left on his Tottenham contract?

One of the issues facing Levy and Co. if Kane doesn't extend, is the fact his contract with the club is due to expire next season.

As such, this summer would be one of the last chances Spurs have to recoup a fee for their record goalscorer, otherwise risking losing him for a free next season.

The £200,000-per-week earner is currently valued at £76 million by Transfermarkt, meaning Tottenham should still be able to command a hefty fee for his services, should they wish to sell.

With uncertainty around his future still looming large, it's unlikely Kane's latest transfer saga will be wrapped up anytime soon.