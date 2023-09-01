Tottenham Hotspur could add yet more players to their list of summer additions after Brennan Johnson, but it depends on one key factor, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou's side have enjoyed a successful transfer window, with the potential for more players to sign on the dotted line this evening.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

One of the most active clubs across the summer transfer window, Postecoglou will be quietly pleased with the business he's been able to get across the line, even if it came at the cost of losing talisman Harry Kane. The Greek-Australian has overseen deals to bring James Maddison and Micky van de Ven to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the likes of Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon also joining the north Londoners.

However, it looks as if Tottenham will be active until the very end of the summer window, as Nottingham Forest academy product Brennan Johnson is nearing a move to the club. Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT earlier this afternoon that the Welsh international was set for a medical at Spurs, with the expectation being his move is confirmed before the 11pm deadline. However, there are suggestions that if things fall into place between now and this evening, Spurs could even push forward with moves for yet more summer targets.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Tottenham Hotspur's deadline day business?

Asked by GIVEMESPORT about the latest in regard to Spurs' deadline day antics, Sky Sports reporter Bridge admitted the 2008 League Cup winners were still testing the market for potential additions.

On the current state of play in north London, Bridge revealed: “In terms of any other incomings for Tottenham, it all depends on outgoings right now.

“There is interest in Chelsea's Conor Gallagher but as it stands that's looking very unlikely for a number of reasons. The main reason being Spurs are unable to shift Tanguy Ndombele or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

“There's interest from Fulham in Hojbjerg, but he's currently not interested. However, there is still interest from Atletico Madrid with a potential loan move, so more on that later on.”

What's next for Tottenham Hotspur today?

While it's a big if, should Tottenham shift their unwanted players, it's believed they'll sanction a move for Chelsea's Gallagher.

It is understood by GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have primed a £40 million offer which is waiting to be submitted to Chelsea, should they be given the green light to press ahead with a move.

There is then the possibility that Spurs could allow the likes of Hojbjerg and Ndombele out on a last-minute loan, therefore freeing up space in the Tottenham squad.