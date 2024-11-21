Don Hutchison has branded Tottenham Hotspur’s decision to sign Timo Werner on loan ‘weird’ after the German winger’s difficult start to the Premier League season.

Werner, who joined Spurs on a 12-month temporary deal from RB Leipzig, has struggled to recapture his best form in North London, scoring once in 13 appearances under Ange Postecoglou.

Having tried out Werner on an initial six-month loan in 2023/24, Tottenham ‘knew what they were getting’, according to Hutchison, who suggested the 28-year-old’s minutes could have been handed to a youngster, including Mikey Moore:

“Just a weird signing. I mean, Tottenham knew what they were getting or when they signed him on loan in the summer. “I mean, what was the point? He didn't do particularly well last season. They could have given that job to Mikey Moore or a young player coming through. “I just didn't see the point in the sign. And then when he plays, he doesn't impress.”

Werner, who earns £165,000 per week, has made just two starts in the Premier League this term, assisting one goal in 266 minutes of action.

The 28-year-old scored once for Spurs in the Carabao Cup, netting the opener in their surprise 2-1 victory over Manchester City last month.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the German international is not expected to continue in North London after the season and is set to return to RB Leipzig, where he has a contract until June 2026.

Spurs have an option to make Werner’s arrival permanent for just £8.5m, but it is understood that Postecoglou has set his sights on a fresh attacker next season.

GMS sources have also been told that Tottenham will only have the opportunity to cut the 28-year-old’s loan short if an interested party emerges in January.

Werner, who made his first move to England in the summer of 2020, endured a lacklustre two-year spell at Chelsea, despite winning the Champions League and Club World Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The German international scored just 10 goals in 56 league appearances for the Blues before returning to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022.

Timo Werner's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected goals 0.9 Expected assisted goals 0.2 Minutes played 269

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-11-24.