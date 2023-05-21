Arne Slot could become Tottenham Hotspur's version of Erik ten Hag and may even be able to convince Harry Kane to stay at the club, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Kane's contract expiring in June 2024, Spurs face an impossible choice between selling their talismanic striker this summer or risk losing him for nothing next year.

Latest Tottenham manager news - Arne Slot

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has led the Rotterdam club to their first Eredivisie title since 2017, losing only one league match in the process. As a result, Feyenoord are believed to be ready to make the Dutchman a bumper contract offer in a bid to keep him at the club and fend off interest from Spurs and Daniel Levy - still desperately looking for a new permanent manager.

According to reports, Julian Nagelsmann, Roberto De Zerbi, Steve Cooper, Thomas Frank and now Luciano Spalletti had all ruled themselves out of the job: leaving Levy with few top-class options. Slot is certainly one, with Sporting's Ruben Amorim another if he could be persuaded to leave Lisbon. Brendan Rodgers is available following his sacking at Leicester City but has taken a serious knock to his reputation and would likely not go down too well with the Spurs faithful.

What has Jones said about Spurs, Slot and Kane?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Ultimately, the thing for Kane is that if he stays he's got one more year to do this. One more year to win something. This has been a time when, as the most lethal centre-forward they've ever had, he should have been rewarded with some team success.

With that in mind, of course, you'd like an exciting name that gives him more hope of doing that but equally, I think someone like Arne Slot could do well. What if he could be their version of ten Hag and start implementing fast changes, and they quickly get going in a cup run and can pull off a couple of big wins? I don't think it would take too much to win over Kane in that sense."

Would Slot be a transformative appointment for Spurs?

With a stellar track record at both AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord, Slot should now be Levy's first choice to oversee Tottenham's rebuild - whether that does turn out to involve Kane or not.

Furthermore, it would be the most exciting appointment Spurs could make at this time - a young manager who plays attractive football and has proven he can go toe-to-toe with bigger clubs in Europe - giving them the very best chance at extending Kane's contract.