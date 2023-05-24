As part of the talks at Tottenham Hotspur over landing his first job in the Premier League, Arne Slot sought understanding of the chances of Harry Kane being his leading man.

It has been difficult to make any guarantees over Kane - with the striker set for talks with Daniel Levy very soon about what comes next - but he has assurances that the club have no intention of being open to a sale and the hope remains that Spurs keep their main man for next season.

Losing him at this stage would risk plunging the first team to a new low but as the club begin their repair work Spurs have also been opening up on a potential kitty for this summer’s transfer window, with Slot expected to put the squad through a mini revamp if he lands the job. There are big decisions to be made over the make up of the squad but conversations have led to optimism Slot has the tools to do the job.

Is Arne Slot the right manager for Tottenham?

The momentum has been building in recent days to the point of him becoming favourite for the job at Tottenham and there is growing optimism internally and externally that he is the right man for this.

Slot has experience of rebuilding teams and figures close to Tottenham say he has come across in interviews as a confident and very capable candidate.

There is little doubt there will be comparisons to Erik ten Hag if and when Slot does get the nod of approval from Spurs to take over and sources also indicate there is an aura around Slot that they believe would impress the main members of their team.

Can Slot help Tottenham keep Harry Kane?

Kane has one year remaining on his Spurs contract and has interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich if he wants a move.

Spurs are hopeful they can avoid that situation by appointing someone with a blueprint for the future that gives Kane fresh hope of winning a trophy but also that he can continue to thrive as he closes in on the Premier League’s goalscoring record.

Keeping him is a gamble—this summer he could fetch £90-100million in the market whereas if he does not agree a new contract in the next 12 months he will be leaving as a free agent in one year.

Usually Levy would not take such a business risk yet there are indications he might do as - from a footballing point of view - Spurs cannot afford to let him leave.

As of this moment there is no plan to replace him by signing a new striker and with so much upheaval behind the scenes, as they hunt for a new sporting director as well as a new boss, the team are looking like they could fall behind in their preparations for next season.

The appointment of Slot and retention of Kane would help avoid that scenario. So would a transfer stash that allows Spurs to add quality - with defence and goalkeeper to become a key area of focus along with a new top level central midfielder.

Slot has a touch of Mauricio Pochettino about him, and plenty of figures working within the game believe he would bring a great approach to Spurs as they look for a fresh start.

What about Ryan Mason?

The club are grateful to Ryan Mason for handling the squad through this difficult moment and there is a genuine feeling he has a great career ahead of him in coaching. Yet at such an early stage and seeking his first full senior job, this one is looking like it will just come too soon to land permanently.

Slot is 44 and has just won Eredivisie with Feyenoord, while he also built a very good reputation at AZ Alkmaar and put up a great battle with Ajax for the title before the Covid-19 pandemic curtailed the campaign.

He has had to deal with the loss of key players and is also credited with having a good relatability with players that helps with bonding and togetherness.

Spurs need a manager that can create harmony while also setting new standards.

There is still time for a twist in this story - we learned that when Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed - but Slot wants the Spurs job and with Kane by his side is very confident they would bounce back from this miserable campaign.