Highlights Tottenham are interested in Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters after selling him four years ago.

The north Londoners are set to face competition from Brighton and West Ham.

Giovani Lo Celso's departure from Tottenham seems likely, with Aston Villa interested.

Tottenham Hotspur have been ‘monitoring’ Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has insisted that the north London-based outfit will face stern competition for his signature from the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United.

After playing a starring role in Southampton’s promotion-securing campaign last time out, Walker-Peters has captured the imagination of his former club, Tottenham, who are looking to find the perfect upgrade on Emerson Royal across the summer months.

As things stand, Pedro Porro is the club’s primary placeholder at right-back, but the addition of Walker-Peters, a twice-capped England international, would bolster their options in defence and subsequently boost their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next term.

Tottenham Face Competition In Race for Walker-Peters

Right-back ‘ticks several boxes’ for Postecoglou

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the ever-reliable Romano suggested that Tottenham will have to fend off the likes of Brighton, who have inquired about the right-back, once described as a 'top, top level' star by Russell Martin, and West Ham, who are still fighting for the man in question.

That said, the Italian transfer expert insisted that Tottenham remain interested in his sought-after signature and have been monitoring his situation, especially as he ticks several boxes.

“Brighton have inquired about Kyle Walker-Peters, on the radar for some months. West Ham are still pushing for KWP and Flynn Downes may be part of the swap deal but deal not straight forward. Tottenham have been monitoring him as he’d tick several boxes, no bid/talks so far.”

Previously, Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports revealed that Walker-Peters, who has racked up 115 appearances in England’s top flight over the years, is still of interest to Ange Postecoglou and his entourage.

The London-born 27-year-old, interestingly, emerged from Tottenham’s academy ranks between 2013 and 2017 and, amid struggles of breaking into the first team, went on to rack up 24 appearances for the club.

Walker-Peters' 23/24 League Stats vs Southampton Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 4,130 1st Pass success rate (%) 91.1 8th Tackles per game 1.8 3rd Interceptions per game 1.1 3rd Clearances per game 1.2 =5th Average passes per game 65.3 4th Overall rating 7.08 =3rd

Four years after letting him depart for £12 million, there is every chance that Tottenham will kick-start their summer transfer business with a move for the glittering right-back, who registered three goals and assists apiece last season.

Giovani Lo Celso Departure Looks Inevitable

Aston Villa among those interested in midfielder’s services

While this summer will be a key period for Tottenham - and other Premier League clubs - to bolster their squads in preparation for an all-intense 2024/25 campaign, there is also a lot of interest in offloading players deemed surplus to requirements in order to comply with Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).

As such, out-of-favour midfielder Giovani Lo Celso could be one of the many names at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that could find themselves on the chopping block. In fact, Romano has suggested that the Argentine has a ‘90 percent’ chance of leaving north London in the coming weeks.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are one of Lo Celso’s keen admirers with the Spanish tactician's pre-existing relationship, by virtue of their respective stints at Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal, noted as a real driving force behind the interest.

Lo Celso, 28, has struggled to become a mainstay at the capital club since arriving in the summer of 2020 after a fruitful loan stint. In fact, the Rosario-born gem chalked up just 597 minutes of action across all competitions last term.

