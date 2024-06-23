Highlights A swap deal is possible between Tottenham & Southampton for Joe Rodon and Carlos Alcaraz.

Rodon could be set to join Saints, with Spurs aiming to sell him after various impressive loan spells.

Alcaraz is valued at £30million, and a potential move to Tottenham is in the works with Rodon going the other way.

Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton will be looking to add to their ranks ahead of a busy summer transfer window prior to the Premier League season - and both clubs could administer a swap deal that would see the forgotten loan stars switch allegiances, with Joe Rodon and Carlos Alcaraz reportedly on the shortlists of the opposing clubs.

Both players spent time away from their parent clubs on loan last season, with Rodon joining Leeds United as the Yorkshire side aimed to return to the top-flight at the first time of asking, whilst Alcaraz spent a campaign on loan at Juventus with the Bianconeri finishing third in Serie A. The duo will return to their parent clubs ahead of pre-season; but Alan Nixon reports that a deal could be made between the two clubs that would see Rodon move to the Saints - with Tottenham being admirers of Alcaraz.

Rodon and Alcaraz Deal Could be Done This Summer

The duo were in strong form for their loan sides

The report states that Spurs and Southampton are aiming to complete a swap deal that would see Wales international Rodon depart the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for St. Mary's - effectively paving the way for Alcaraz to make the move to the capital city.

Tottenham are aiming to sell Rodon having failed to break into the first-team picture in north London under Ange Postecoglou, with Southampton leading the chase for his signature after a strong campaign on loan at Leeds last season. And with the Whites losing to Southampton in the Championship play-off final, the south coast outfit have stolen a march in the race for his signature ahead of what will be a challenging Premier League campaign.

Rodon fits in with Russell Martin's passing style of play, making him a top target for Saints chiefs to bring in and being valued at £10million by Nixon, it's a deal that they would be willing to make with Spurs in the transfer market.

Joe Rodon's Championship statistics - Leeds United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 46 =5th Passes Per Game 73.1 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.2 2nd Clearances Per Game 4.4 1st Match rating 6.97 =5th

And the deal could be made even easier by Tottenham's interest in Alcaraz. The young Argentine spent last season on loan at Juventus after making it abundantly clear that he did not want to play in the Championship for Southampton - and they could cash in on his services in a swap deal that would see him become a squad player in north London.

Alcaraz is rated around the £30million mark, meaning that Tottenham would have to pay a large chunk of money for any move to go head. And whilst the clubs will have to work on valuations, there is every chance that the deal would go ahead with the players in question both being keen on a move to their respectively linked clubs.

A Swap Could be Ideal For Both Clubs

Both teams need different profiles at present

With Rodon likely to slot straight into Southampton's team, a deal could well be much more important for Martin to get over the line - especially given that if they do go back down, the Welshman has already proven that he is a top Championship defender who has walked the division at times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alcaraz scored four goals in 18 Premier League games for Southampton before they were relegated in 2022/23.

Adding to that, an extra £20million in transfer fees could be vital at the bottom end of the league and a marquee signing may be the difference between survival and relegation.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, would be a smart signing for the future having shown his talents in the Premier League at Southampton and in Italy for Juventus - and with some top-tier coaching alongside regular game time under Postecoglou, he could well become a solid option to have and his valuation would shoot up.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-06-21.