Tottenham Hotspur could keep Harry Kane at the club this summer if they appoint Xabi Alonso as their next manager, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Alonso is one of a number of candidates being linked with the vacant Spurs job and Taylor believes he would be a "forward-thinking" appointment.

Tottenham Hotspur manager news - Xabi Alonso

According to a report by The Daily Mirror, Tottenham are keen on acquiring the services of ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Alonso.

It comes after Antonio Conte was shown the door in March, with Spurs originally handing the reins to interim boss Cristian Stellini, before eventually landing on current caretaker Ryan Mason.

However, the report suggests Daniel Levy is keen to hire Tottenham's next permanent coach as soon as possible, with Alonso now high up on the list of options.

It's claimed Tottenham would be willing to pay the release clause in his contract, with current club Bayer Leverkusen unwilling to let Alonso leave without some form of compensation.

While the specific details surrounding how much that might be aren't yet known, it is rumoured to be a full year's salary.

A hefty fee for a man who only started his professional career in management last year, but such has been the impact Alonso has enjoyed at Leverkusen, there are suggestions he could be the key to keeping Kane at Tottenham this summer.

There have been reports claiming Kane is willing to leave Tottenham, with Manchester United tipped as the current front-runners.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Kane staying at Tottenham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Kane's future, Daily Express journalist Taylor said: "It depends really. Obviously, he wants to win trophies, but at the same time, you could also launch a counter-argument for that as he's had Conte, he's had José Mourinho, he’s had Mauricio Pochettino and still not won a trophy.

"So it depends on what he wants to do, if he's happy to stay, I think someone like Xabi Alonso might actually excite him. I think it's clear Alonso is a forward-thinking manager with fresh ideas, and he's well respected in the game.”

What sort of manager is Alonso?

Having only taken charge of 34 senior matches at Leverkusen, there is a concern that Alonso might be too inexperienced for the job, with the Spaniard yet to complete a full season in charge.

However, during that time Alonso has transformed the North Rhine-Westphalia outfit's fortunes, particularly catching the eye with his performances in Europe.

In what was his first continental campaign as a manager, Alonso helped guide Leverkusen to the semi-finals of the Europa League, indicating the 41-year-old could have the required credentials to take charge of Tottenham.

What's more, having worked as a coach during his time at Real Madrid, it's clear Alonso is the type of progressive manager the Spurs board are after, making a move to north London a possibility this summer.