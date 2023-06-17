Tottenham Hotspur have previously coveted Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott as the Lilywhites head into an important summer window, transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT.

New Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou will hope to be backed by chairman Daniel Levy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the market.

Tottenham transfer news – Alex Scott

Reports in March claimed that Tottenham were eyeing up a move for Scott after the 19-year-old’s exceptional performance in the side’s 3-0 defeat at the hands of future treble winners Manchester City.

That display led Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola to describe the teenager as an “unbelievable talent”, increasing the Robins midfielder’s demand.

However, the MailOnline now report that Bournemouth have joined West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their interest in the Bristol City starlet, whilst Liverpool head of recruitment Dave Follows observed his display in the England U20s clash with their German equivalents in March.

In his GIVEMESPORT column, Jones has previously credited Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City and Newcastle United with attentiveness to the Championship star, who looks destined for a move to the Premier League this season.

And the transfer insider claims it could “only be a matter of time” before something happens in the Scott saga this summer, having linked Spurs to his services.

What has Jones said about Tottenham and Scott?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “One of the stories to look out for this summer involves Alex Scott.

“He has been coveted by loads of Premier League teams previously, including Tottenham and Leeds, but at the moment, no one seems willing to offer the £25m Bristol City want for him.

“He’s a really good player, so I think it's only a matter of time before something happens.”

Would Scott be a good signing for Tottenham?

Given the rigid nature of Tottenham’s midfield last season, often consisting of a combination of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp or Rodrigo Bentancur, Postecoglou could look to add a creative presence in the middle of the park.

The England U20 international is not necessarily a natural source of goals, but chipped in with six-goal contributions at Ashton Gate this term, having been deployed as a number eight, ten and holding midfield role.

And the Guernsey-born starlet can be a versatile option in central midfield, having made 1.8 tackles and 1.1 dribbles and winning 2.3 fouls per game in the Championship this season, according to WhoScored.

With the youngster’s demand likely to only increase from here, Postecoglou will need to implore Levy and his recruitment staff to move on the second-tier talent as Spurs look to freshen up a side in need of a rebuild.