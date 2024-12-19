Summary Spurs secured a historic 4-0 win against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, one of their greatest victories in the Premier League era.

Notable Tottenham wins include a 3-0 victory over Arsenal in 2022 and a 9-1 win against Wigan Athletic in 2009 with Jermain Defoe scoring five goals in the second half.

Other significant wins include a 2-0 victory over Chelsea in 2017 and a dramatic late 3-2 win against Leicester City in 2022 under the management of Antonio Conte.

Tottenham Hotspur emphatically beat Manchester City 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on 23rd November. Goals from James Maddison, Pedro Porro, and Brennan Johnson secured a famous win for the North London club, which is one of their greatest wins in the Premier League era. Spurs came closest to lifting the title under the management of Mauricio Pochettino from 2014 to 2019, with memorable victories along the way.

Other notable victories since 1992 include a 3-0 victory against Arsenal in May 2022 and a 9-1 win against Wigan Athletic in November 2009, which saw Jermain Defoe score five in the second half. Here is a complete guide to the best Tottenham wins in Premier League history.

Ranking factors

Quality of opposition: Beating clubs competing for the Premier League title.

Beating clubs competing for the Premier League title. Significance to season: Winning matches in a pivotal part of the season.

Winning matches in a pivotal part of the season. Individual brilliance: Performances by certain individuals having a significant impact on the result.

Top 7 Tottenham Wins in Premier League Rank Match Date Competition 1 Manchester City 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur 23rd November 2024 Premier League 2 Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur 4th October 2020 Premier League 3 Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Arsenal 12th May 2022 Premier League 4 Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur 19th February 2022 Premier League 5 Tottenham Hotspur 9-1 Wigan Athletic 22nd November 2009 Premier League 6 Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Chelsea 4th January 2017 Premier League 7 Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur 19th January 2022 Premier League

7 Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

19th January 2022

Antonio Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo in November 2021 after a troubled start to the season. The former Chelsea manager was unbeaten in his first eight league matches before Spurs travelled to the King Power Stadium to face Leicester City. At the break, the two teams were level, with Patson Daka scoring for the hosts and Harry Kane equalising just before half-time.

Leicester looked like they had won the game in the 76th minute when Maddison slotted the ball past Hugo Lloris. As the match entered injury time, Spurs' unbeaten run under Conte was seemingly coming to an end, but Steven Bergwijn scored in the 95th and 97th minutes to secure a dramatic late win for Spurs.

6 Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Chelsea

4th January 2017

Conte was in the opposition dugout this time as Pochettino's side faced Chelsea, who had won 13 Premier League matches in a row. The Blues knew that a 14th consecutive victory would match the league record set by Arsenal across the 2001/02 and 2002/03 campaigns. Spurs were keen to break this run, though, and went 1-0 ahead on the stroke of half-time through a well-timed header by Alli.

After the break, Chelsea pushed for an equaliser with Eden Hazard coming close. Alli doubled Spurs' lead in the 54th minute with another header past Thibaut Courtois. Pochettino's side held on for the three points, ending Conte's winning run and moving Spurs into the top four ahead of their rivals Arsenal.

Related What Happened to Dele Alli and Why Isn't he Playing Football? Dele Alli was once among England's brightest young prospects but has not figured in the Premier League since August 2022.

5 Tottenham Hotspur 9-1 Wigan Athletic

22nd November 2009

Spurs' biggest win in top flight history came in November 2009 when they saw off Wigan Athletic 9-1 at White Hart Lane. It didn't look like being a record-breaking victory at half-time, with Peter Crouch's ninth-minute strike the only goal of the game. Jermain Defoe scored a quickfire hat-trick after the interval, with Paul Scharner getting on the scoresheet for the visitors in between the English striker's second and third goals.

After the hour mark, Defoe added another two to his tally, with Aaron Lennon, David Bentley, and Niko Kranjcar also scoring against the Latics. Only five players in Premier League history have scored five goals in a game, including Defoe. The other players to achieve this feat are Alan Shearer, Andy Cole, Dimitar Berbatov, and Sergio Aguero.

Players To Score 5 in a Premier League Match # Player Match Date 1 Andy Cole Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich Town 4th March 1995 2 Andy Shearer Newcastle United 7-0 Sheffield Wednesday 19th September 1999 3 Jermain Defoe Tottenham Hotspur 9-1 Wigan Athletic 22nd November 2009 4 Dimitar Berbatov Manchester United 7-1 Blackburn Rovers 27th November 2010 5 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 6-1 Newcastle United 3rd October 2015

4 Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

19th February 2022

Spurs travelled to Guardiola's City in February 2022 in eighth place after losing three matches in a row. Their opponents were top of the league and looking to extend the gap to Liverpool. City's high-line was exploited early on, though, with Dejan Kulusevski opening the scoring after only four minutes. The hosts levelled the match 29 minutes later, with Hugo Lloris fumbling a cross by Raheem Sterling, which fell to Ilkay Gundogan, who slammed the ball home.

Spurs were a threat on the counter attack throughout the second half despite City's dominance in possession. Kane doubled his tally in the 59th minute when he got on the end of Son Heung-min's cross. Despite a resolute defensive performance, the visitors gave away a penalty in the 92nd minute, which was tucked away by Riyad Mahrez. The drama didn't stop there as Kane completed his hat-trick in the 95th minute to blow the title race wide open.

3 Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Arsenal

12th May 2022

Spurs faced their North London rivals Arsenal in their third-to-last match of the 2021/22 season. Conte's side knew that a defeat would end their hopes of Champions League football. It was a predictably hostile atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the home team used the crowd to their advantage in the first half. Kane gave Spurs the lead from the spot after only 22 minutes, with Arsenal reduced to 10 men shortly after, as Rob Holding was shown a second yellow card.

Kane doubled Spurs' advantage in the 37th minute, heading in at the back post from a corner. Arteta's side were up against it in the second half and struggled to create any clear openings. Son made it three two minutes after the break, securing three points for Tottenham, which moved them a point behind their rivals. Spurs won their last two matches against Burnley and Norwich City, finishing ahead of Arsenal in fourth and securing Champions League qualification for the 2022/23 campaign.

2 Manchester United 1-6 Tottenham Hotspur

4th October 2020

Spurs secured their biggest ever win at Old Trafford in October 2020, beating Manchester United 6-1. Jose Mourinho, who spent two years at United, was in the away dugout and secured an emphatic victory. It was a dramatic first seven minutes, with Bruno Fernandes' early penalty followed by goals from Tanguy Ndombele and Son. In the 28th minute, Anthony Martial was dismissed for violent conduct when his hand struck Erik Lamela's face.

Spurs took control of the match after the red card, extending their advantage two minutes later as Kane got on the end of a Son cross. The South Korean forward then made it four, just before half-time. After the break, Serge Aurier and Kane scored the fifth and sixth goals, respectively, completing a record-breaking away win for Spurs at Old Trafford.

Related Why Pedro Porro Didn’t Celebrate After Scoring in Man City 0-4 Tottenham The full-back scored a cracking goal against the champions, but left many puzzled with his muted celebration.

1 Manchester City 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur

23rd November 2024

Spurs travelled to the Etihad Stadium in November 2024, looking to inflict a fifth defeat in a row on the champions. Ange Postecoglou's side had lost their last match before the international break to Ipswich Town, with pressure beginning to build on the Australian. They put on a stellar display against Guardiola's team, though, going 2-0 up at half-time thanks to a brace from Maddison.

Porro and Johnson extended the lead in the second half, completing a remarkable 4-0 win against City, who had won six out of the last seven Premier League titles. What made the win even more surprising was that the visitors were without both their first-choice central defenders, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, who were ruled out with injuries. Spurs moved up to sixth following this away win, while City fell eight points behind the leaders Liverpool.

Related Five Tottenham Players Who've Improved Most Under Ange Postecoglou These five players have found their form under the Australian manager.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and StatMuse - Correct as of 25/11/24.