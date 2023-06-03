Tottenham Hotspur have “sent their scouts” to observe the performances of Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs’ new manager will be looking to the transfer market in the summer to aid with improving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium outfit’s eighth-place finish this term.

Tottenham transfer news – Edmond Tapsoba

According to Romano, scouts from Arsenal and Tottenham have monitored Tapsoba’s displays in recent weeks, but the centre-back will only be sold for a “huge bid.”

The interest would imply that Spurs are keen to bolster their options at the back, having conceded 63 Premier League goals this season, the sixth-worst record in the top flight.

Chairman Daniel Levy’s primary focus is securing a replacement for former head coach Antonio Conte, who was relieved of his duties in March, with the club reportedly setting a two-week deadline to confirm their next manager.

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is on the Lilywhites’ shortlist as the recruitment staff continue to identify transfer targets for the summer window.

The Italian journalist believes it will be a “tough race” to secure the signing of Tapsoba due to several clubs taking an interest in the Leverkusen star and the fact the Bundesliga club “will only let him go for big money.”

What has Romano said about Tottenham and Tapsoba?

When speaking about the interest from Arsenal and Tottenham in Tapsoba, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it will be a tough race and situation because several clubs are interested. Also, Tottenham sent their scouts, and there is interest in Tapsoba. But also, because Bayer Leverkusen will only let him go for big money, more than €50m-€55m (£43m-£47m).”

Would Tapsoba be a good signing for Tottenham?

Tapsoba could be an excellent addition to a Tottenham side in need of reinforcements at the back, having enjoyed an outstanding campaign in the Bundesliga this term.

The 34-time Burkina Faso international has made 47 appearances for Leverkusen this season, hitting the back of the net twice and registering two assists whilst helping the German outfit keep 13 clean sheets.

The 24-year-old has achieved an average WhoScored rating of 6.75 for his showings this season, making an impressive 1.6 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per 90 minutes.

Having spent the last three-and-a-half-years in the Bundesliga, Tapsoba may feel that now is time for a change in scenery and could be tempted by the prospect of being part of a rebuild at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But Spurs’ chances of being active in the transfer market this summer will likely depend on their ability to appoint a new head coach soon.