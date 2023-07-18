Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane's decision on his future feels 'inevitable', journalist Paul Brown suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Kane is a summer transfer target for numerous clubs across the continent, with Spurs facing an uphill battle to keep hold of their all-time record goalscorer.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news - Harry Kane

Less than two years after his last summer transfer saga, Kane is once again making headlines for his desire to leave Tottenham.

This time it's Bayern Munich who are believed to be leading the race to sign him, with the Bundesliga giants having seen two bids rejected already.

As reported by 90min, the first one was valued at £60 million, whereas the second offer saw a slight increase to £70 million, but neither reached the desired valuation set by Spurs.

It's suggested by the report that the knockbacks haven't knocked Bayern Munich off their pursuit, with the reigning Bundesliga champions said to be readying a third bid.

The story claims that the third offer will be north of the £70 million mark and the expectation is that Tottenham may be forced to accept it.

That's because Kane has reportedly shelved a contract offer from Spurs, with the England captain not interested in signing an extension, as things stand.

As such, Tottenham are at risk of losing Kane on a free transfer next summer, as the £200,000-per-week earner boasts just one year left on his current deal.

But while that rumbles on in the background, there are suggestions that the Tottenham players have already resigned to the fact they're likely to lose Kane as a teammate, be that this summer or next.

What has Paul Brown said about Kane's Tottenham future?

When asked about the latest in the Kane to Bayern transfer saga, journalist Brown indicated that a move away from the club was edging closer.

On the soon-to-be 30-year-old, Brown said: “It’s interesting to see really if Kane going makes a few players at Spurs think ‘this club doesn't have the ambition that I thought it did’.

“But I genuinely think that most of the Spurs squad have been aware that he has wanted to leave for over a year now and I'm guessing most of them probably see it as pretty inevitable that he's going to leave at some point.”

What's next for Tottenham?

Should Kane leave Spurs this summer, it's likely the capital club will have to go out and source a replacement, even though few realistic options appear available.

One name being linked with a Spurs switch is Dusan Vlahovic, who Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT was on Tottenham's watchlist.

The reliable reporter suggested Spurs could spark a move for the Serbian international, who is said to be open to leaving Juventus this summer.

Elsewhere, there are also reports linking Southampton's James Ward-Prowse with a move to north London, as doubt over his future with the Championship outfit continues to grow.

Ward-Prowse was relegated as Saints captain last season and the Englishman is expected to make an immediate return to the Premier League, with Tottenham one of the sides keeping tabs.