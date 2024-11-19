Tottenham Hotspur youngster Archie Gray is 'very unlikely' to join Leeds United on loan in January, with the player's versatility deemed too important for Ange Postecoglou to let go of in this winter window, according to Football.London.

Gray only arrived at Spurs from Leeds this summer, but will have been left frustrated by his lack of game time in North London. The 18-year-old has managed a total of 46 minutes of Premier League football thus far this season, limited mostly to outings in the Europa League.

GMS sources revealed in October that Tottenham are 'expecting January loan offers' for Gray, with recent reports emerging suggesting that a temporary return to Leeds could be on the cards. Despite such a deal potentially suiting the player and his development, as he'd likely play more regularly in West Yorkshire, Football.London claim that this move is unlikely to materialise, as the outlet anticipate that Postecoglou will begin to utilise the starlet more frequently.

Gray 'Very Unlikely' to Leave Spurs in January

Postecoglou is a huge admirer of the player

Leaving boyhood club Leeds for £30 million in the summer, Gray joined Spurs as a highly-thought of young player, likely expecting to play a prominent role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from the offset. However, three months into the season, and he's yet to start a Premier League game.

Naturally a central midfielder, most of Gray's minutes in European and cup competitions have come at centre-back and full-back, another facet of the player's situation that could be frustrating for him. On paper, a rumoured January loan move back to Leeds makes sense, with Daniel Farke a huge admirer of the prospect, and likely to pick him regularly at Elland Road.

However, Football.London believe that this deal is 'very unlikely' to ensue, with Postecoglou expected to increase Gray's minutes gradually across the season. The Lillywhites' squad is already thin in certain areas, and the Englishman's ability to be deployed in multiple roles makes him a useful asset to the Australian manager.

The FA confirmed on Monday that midfielder Rodrigo Bentnacur will be banned for seven games for comments he made about Son Heung-Min, and Football.London cite this ban as a potential route to minutes in midfield for Gray in the Premier League.

Gray's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 44 Pass Accuracy 82.8% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.15 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.8 Tackles Per 90 2.3 Interceptions Per 90 0.75

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 19/11/2024