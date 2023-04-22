Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sánchez has become an "absolute calamity", according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

While Taylor once viewed the 26-year-old as a good prospect, he now thinks the player has to leave north London for the sake of his career.

Tottenham news — Davinson Sánchez

Sánchez had an afternoon to forget last Saturday after he was substituted on and then off in Spurs' 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth.

He was booed by supporters that day, something captain Hugo Lloris wasn't pleased to see.

"I've never seen this in my career," Lloris told beIN Sports (via Reuters) after the game. "I feel really bad for Davinson. He's a team-mate, he's a friend and he's been fighting for the club for many, many years now.

"It's just sad. The story is sad for the club, for the fans, for the player. It's something you don't want to see in football."

What has Ryan Taylor said about Davinson Sánchez and Tottenham?

Taylor thinks it's now best for Sánchez and Tottenham to part ways.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Sánchez needs to move on for himself, not even the fact the club need to move him on. I feel like when he came to the Premier League, he was a very good prospect, and I liked watching him because he seemed to complement [Toby] Alderweireld and [Jan] Vertonghen. He seemed to be like the next fit for them and sort of a successor, but he's just become an absolute calamity really, which is strange."

Should Davinson Sánchez leave Tottenham this summer?

Now could be the right time for Sánchez to depart Hotspur Way and not just because he was booed off in the Bournemouth match.

The central defender, who joined Tottenham from Ajax in a £42m deal, as reported by BBC Sport, isn't a regular at the north London outfit.

As per Transfermarkt, he's only made six starts in the Premier League this season. If Sánchez wants to nail down a first-team spot, then the Colombian may indeed need to move on from Cristian Stellini's side at the end of the campaign.

He should have a few options as well. While things may not be going too well for Sánchez right now, he's an experienced centre-half who's played for Tottenham, Ajax and the Colombia national team.

When you consider all of the above, then, it wouldn't be a shock if Sánchez wasn't at Spurs next season.