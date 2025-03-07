Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall’s own goal was branded ‘silly’ by the Dutch media following the North London club’s first-leg loss in their Europa League last-16 tie at AZ Alkmaar.

The 19-year-old endured a night to forget at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday as his first-half own goal proved to be the difference-maker in the narrow contest.

Bergvall shinned an attempted clearance from Troy Parrott's cross into his own net in the 18th minute, scoring Spurs’ first own goal in Europe since Harry Kane against Gent in February 2017.

The Lilywhites now have a deficit to erase when they host Alkmaar in North London next Thursday, and some questions to answer following a woeful attacking display.

Lucas Bergvall Slammed After Own Goal

Spurs suffer narrow Europa League loss

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf labelled Bergvall’s mistake ‘silly’ in their match coverage as Spurs suffered a disappointing loss at Alkmaar:

“Peer Koopmeiners put the ball from a corner past the far post onto the instep of Parrott. He produced a failed volley, but Bergvall shot the ball straight into his own goal with a silly arc.”

Spurs have struggled to create chances on Thursday and managed just one shot on target compared to the hosts’ five, despite dominating possession with 61.6%.

They were once again left sweating over Dominic Solanke’s fitness after he appeared to pick up a fresh injury, having just made his return from a knee setback.

The England international came on with around 20 minutes to play on Thursday but limped off in injury time after colliding with an opposition player mid-air.

The Europa League is Tottenham’s only remaining chance of silverware this season, as they have been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions and sit 13th in the Premier League with 11 games left.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Record (2024/25) Games 43 Wins 20 Draws 5 Losses 18 Points per game 1.81

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-03-25.