Tottenham Hotspur fans won't want to see Harry Kane join Manchester United this summer, says Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

However, with London rivals Chelsea also thought to be keen on the striker, Sheth thinks a move to Old Trafford could be the best of the worst-case scenario for Spurs.

Tottenham transfer news — Harry Kane

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kane is Erik ten Hag's top target.

However, the Dutchman could face competition from Chelsea, with 90min claiming that Tottenham are expecting the Blues to register an interest in their talisman.

Kane is approaching the final year of his contract at Hotspur Way. As a result, he's valued at just £52m by the CIES Football Observatory.

Given his importance to Tottenham, though, you'd expect him to go for double that if he's sold this summer.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Harry Kane and Tottenham?

While Tottenham fans won't be happy with it, Sheth believes Kane joining United this summer may be the best outcome for the north London club if the player is persistent on departing. The Sky Sports reporter also can't see him burning bridges with supporters by making a controversial move to Chelsea.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said: "Tottenham fans probably wouldn't like it. They don't want him to go, but if he's going to stay in the Premier League, United would probably be the best of the worst-case scenario for Tottenham as far as they're concerned.

"Would Chelsea want him? Would [Mauricio] Pochettino want him? 100% yes. Would he go? Probably not. Two reasons, Tottenham probably would not want to do any business with Chelsea and I don't think Kane would do that to the Tottenham fans either."

Could anyone else leave Tottenham this summer?

Kane may not be the only Tottenham player who departs north London at the end of the season.

Following their humiliating 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United last month, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the club's next manager could look to get rid of half of the team.

Things have got slightly better since then, though, with Ryan Mason's side earning a 2-2 draw with United before coming close to snatching a point at Anfield in their 4-3 defeat over the weekend.

They showed fight in those two games; however, that won't be enough to keep Kane at the club. At this stage of his career, he'll want to win trophies, Premier League and Champions League titles, something that just hasn't happened during his time at Tottenham.