Tottenham defender Emerson Royal could be on the move in the summer with Ange Postecoglou set to undergo his second summer transfer window as Spurs boss - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Brazilian has fielded interest from AC Milan with a deal potentially being able to be completed in June.

Royal joined Tottenham three years ago from Barcelona after a successful loan spell at Real Betis and whilst he has enjoyed degrees of success in north London, the arrival of Pedro Porro last season pushed him further towards the peripherals of the first-team squad - and despite filling in at left-back in recent games, some below-par performances means that Royal is likely to leave in the summer.

Emerson Royal: Transfer Latest

The full-back has been linked with moves abroad

Royal has primarily been linked with the San Siro club in recent months after being told he can leave Tottenham if an offer comes in, though he has also been linked with Saudi club Al-Nassr - with reports suggesting that they had a bid rejected in January which would have seen him link up with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

Having bought him for £25.5million from Barcelona three years ago, it remains to be seen how much of that fee they will recoup though with two years left on his contract, Daniel Levy will almost certainly wish to bring in the bulk of what they paid.

Romano: "I Expect Emerson Royal to Leave"

Emerson looks set to leave North London this summer

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday afternoon, Romano stated that he expects Royal to leave in the summer with Tottenham aiming to bring in backup for Pedro Porro - and a deal could be administered next month if AC Milan complete the formalities to bring him to Lombardy. He said:

“In terms of outgoings, I expect Emerson Royal to leave because Tottenham are looking at a new right-back to have a new backup option for Pedro Porro - obviously they are super happy with Porro. “But they want one more to create some competition and then Emerson Royal could leave. He has two years left on his contract, and there is strong interest from AC Milan - Milan have Emerson Royal on top of their list of a new right-back and they want to be fast in their negotiations. “In June, already they could make it happen, but Emerson Royal has a really good chance to be one of the players leaving Tottenham in the summer.”

Emerson Royal Form Has Highlighted Tottenham Weaknesses

The full-back has been poor of late

Royal, who has been previously described as 'outstanding' by the Spurs manager, was questioned for his display against Liverpool two weeks having constantly left Mohamed Salah in space, and whilst it is easy to forget that he was being played out of position at left-back, Postecoglou saw fit to bring Micky van de Ven into left-back for the game against Burnley and Tuesday's clash against Manchester City, which saw Tottenham's Champions League hopes vanish.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emerson Royal has scored four goals in 100 games for Tottenham

The writing has seemingly been on the wall for Royal for some time and with Porro and Destiny Udogie being the outright first-choices for the full-back positions, recent outings mean that it will take a stellar effort for the former Barcelona wing-back to cement a first-team position as his own - making any chance of a summer move increasingly likely.

