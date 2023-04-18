Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero "deserves a bit more respect", claims journalist Dean Jones.

The 24-year-old's aggressive style of defending has been criticised at times this season, but Jones thinks he's still a player who can bring a lot to the north London club going forward.

Tottenham news — Cristian Romero

Romero came under fire after being sent off in the second leg of Tottenham's last-16 Champions League tie against AC Milan last month.

On the centre-back's dismissal, BBC Sport columnist Chris Sutton said: "I am absolutely sick of Tottenham's inconsistency — the latest example of which came in their draw with AC Milan on Wednesday that saw them knocked out of Europe.

"Spurs defender Cristian Romero was an idiot to get himself sent off with a needless wild tackle — where is your discipline and team ethic when you need it? — but it was a dismal night for them all round."

Tottenham signed Romero from Atalanta for £42m, as reported by Sky Sports.

What has Dean Jones said about Cristian Romero and Tottenham?

Jones thinks Romero needs to be respected more.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I know he's susceptible to blame at times. I'm not saying he should have no blame here, but this is a player who I would say probably deserves a bit more respect given what he might be able to bring in the long term."

Is Cristian Romero a good defender?

While some of his defending may be reckless and rash at times, Romero is still a very talented centre-half.

According to WhoScored, the Argentina international is making 2.5 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per league game this season. No player in Cristian Stellini's squad has a better average in either area.

"He reminds me of [Ricardo] Carvalho at Chelsea, who was another brilliant defender," Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports (via The Boot Room) earlier this season. "Maybe not the biggest but he just gets in front of people. He’s aggressive, really clever and switched on."

There are a lot of problems at Hotspur Way right now, with Tottenham currently without a permanent manager after parting ways with Antonio Conte.

However, Romero probably isn't one of them and is easily one of the team's better players. Maybe he does need to tone it down at times but, in general, the former Atalanta man does way more good than harm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.