Tottenham Hotspur loan signing Arnaut Danjuma has had a torrid time in north London, says journalist Paul Brown.

The attacker arrived at the Premier League outfit in the January transfer window but barely got a look-in during their recent campaign.

Tottenham transfer news — Arnaut Danjuma

Unsurprisingly, Tottenham aren't going to take up their option to sign Danjuma permanently this summer.

According to the Evening Standard, Spurs can buy the 26-year-old from Villarreal for £27m but have decided not to.

Danjuma was unable to make an impact under Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini or Ryan Mason after being handed just one Premier League start during his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as per Transfermarkt.

Everton were also an option for the Netherlands international, as reported by Sky Sports but, in the end, he opted to join Spurs.

What has Paul Brown said about Arnaut Danjuma and Tottenham?

Brown says Danjuma's Tottenham spell was a disaster but doesn't think he regrets choosing them over Everton.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think Danjuma has endured a bit of a nightmare really at Spurs. He had a move to Everton lined up, where he probably would have played every week. I doubt he regrets not doing that now because he got a shot at a club who were playing for much bigger trophies, but he's hardly really played for Spurs."

What next for Arnaut Danjuma?

Things didn't work out for Danjuma at Tottenham, but he's by no means a terrible player.

It was only last season when he was impressing in the Champions League. As shown on Transfermarkt, the former Bournemouth man managed to score six goals in 11 appearances in the competition as Villarreal managed to make it all the way to the semi-finals.

"Danjuma is a very, very good player," former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips told Football Insider last year. "On his day, he is a nightmare for defenders. He can create and score goals. He can hurt any defence with his pace and directness."

The ex-Sunderland star later went on to add: "He is a player who can hurt any defence on his day. He’s shown that countless times. Players like him are a rarity in this day and age."

Ultimately, then, if Danjuma isn't reintegrated back into Villarreal's squad for next season, he should have options in the transfer window. He's a talented footballer who now just needs to find the right environment.