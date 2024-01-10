Highlights Eric Dier wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur after being frozen out by new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Talks between Tottenham and Bayern Munich about a potential January move for Dier have been ongoing.

Dier is believed to have a verbal agreement with Bayern Munich, but nothing official has been signed yet. The final decision will likely rest with Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur remain in conversations with Bayern Munich about a potential January move for defender Eric Dier, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT.

Dier is said to want out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having barely played so far this season after being frozen out of new manager Ange Postecoglou's plans. The England international is believed to want a fresh start away from the north London outfit, with Bayern Munich mooted as a potential destination for Dier in January.

But with talks having somewhat stalled in recent days, suggestions the move might collapse have been starting to grow.

Dier wants out of Spurs after tough start to season

While many in the Spurs squad have thrived under the tutelage of Postecoglou, the same cannot be said for Dier. It became clear early doors that Postecoglou wasn't a fan of the ex-Sporting CP star, with talk of a move away from Tottenham punctuating most of Spurs' summer transfer window.

It was reported late in the summer 2023 window that a loan bid from Burnley had been rejected, partly because Dier had refused to sign a contract extension at the club. With his deal set to expire at the end of the current campaign, Spurs didn't want to send him out on loan for the entire season and risk losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

But fast forward five months and nothing has changed for Dier or Tottenham. Still yet to sign a contract extension, Dier is now free to talk to clubs outside of England about a pre-contract agreement, with Spurs themselves looking to cash in on the 29-year-old.

Bayern Munich emerges as destination for Spurs man Dier

It looks as if Spurs' prayers might be about to be answered. That's because, according to reports, Bayern Munich are keen to bring Dier to Bavaria during the January transfer window, having bought one English star from Tottenham this season already.

Harry Kane made the £100 million move to the Bundesliga in the summer, with speculation starting to grow about Dier being reunited with the striker in Munich.

Eric Dier - Tottenham Hotspur Career Stats Matches 364 Goals 13 Assists 12 Yellow Cards 53 Red Cards 0 All stats via Transfermarkt

It's claimed by talkSPORT that Dier is keen on moving to Germany, with Bayern Munich happy to give the midfielder-turned-defender an escape route away from Spurs. But given he's still under contract with the capital club, the six-time European champions will have to fork out a fee in order to secure his signature.

Interestingly enough, it was a deal Spurs boss Postecoglou didn't know anything about when quizzed after last weekend's FA Cup third-round win over Burnley:

"It's a separate issue mate, do not question my integrity. When I say he's injured, he's injured. He didn't train yesterday, ask him.

"In terms of anything else that happens, not on my radar, not that I've heard. If there's something, I'm sure I will hear about it. It's fair to say the last 24 hours I've been focused on the game and the guys that are available (via BBC Sport)."

When asked for the latest on the Dier situation, Romano himself told GIVEMESPORT that a verbal agreement had been reached between the player and Bayern Munich, but was quick to stress nothing official had been signed yet. Hinting the final decision will likely sit with Tottenham, Romano expects more details about this move to emerge in the coming days and weeks.

On the current state of play with Dier and Bayern Munich, the Italian journalist revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“He's waiting for Bayern Munich and it's on them for that story. He has an agreement with Bayern Munich on the contract, a verbal agreement obviously, at the moment nothing is signed, because it will depend on what Bayern want to do. “Bayern will be very busy this week and next week to sign players for Thomas Tuchel, so the conversation is ongoing between Bayern and Eric Dier.”

Dier move could depend on Spurs business elsewhere

There is every chance Dier's move to Bayern Munich could depend on Spurs' ability to sign players themselves. It looks as if they've taken a step in the right direction as far as that is concerned, with Radu Dragusin now on the verge of securing a move from Genoa.

Expected to complete a deal in the region of £25 million with add-ons included, the 21-year-old will provide some much-needed cover in defence for Tottenham, while also potentially paving the way for Dier to leave north London after a successful 10-year stint with the club.