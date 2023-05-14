Tottenham Hotspur should let Harry Kane go this summer, says journalist Paul Brown.

The striker is about to enter the final year of his contract and is being linked with a move away from north London, and Brown has suggested that the club's next manager will benefit by not having all of that speculation around him.

Tottenham transfer news — Harry Kane

Last month, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT that Kane is Manchester United's top target.

The 29-year-old will be a free agent in 2024, so Daniel Levy may have no choice but to sell him this summer. If he doesn't, the Tottenham chairman risks losing him for nothing.

He's going to be almost impossible to replace, though, with Kane being one of the greatest goalscorers the Premier League has ever seen.

As per Transfermarkt, the £78m-rated Englishman has found the back of the net on more than 200 occasions in the top flight.

What has Paul Brown said about Harry Kane and Tottenham?

Brown thinks Kane and Tottenham parting ways could now be best for everyone, including Antonio Conte's successor.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I just think this is the summer Spurs need to make a really massive change, need to make a break from the past and move on. And I believe this is the right time for Harry Kane to leave Spurs from both perspectives. I think this is the right time for the club to let him go as well.

"Bring a new manager in who doesn't have the constant weight of speculation about Harry Kane's future hanging over his shoulders every week. Let him start from the ground up, rebuild the squad, bring in younger players and build towards something over the next five years. Give the new guy time to build something long term, the way [Mauricio] Pochettino wanted when he first came in. That's the way Spurs should go, for me."

How would Tottenham's new manager react to a Harry Kane exit?

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham have an interest in Luis Enrique, so it looks like the former Barcelona boss could potentially arrive at Hotspur Way in the summer.

In an ideal world, he won't want to lose a player of Kane's quality. But as Brown alluded to, the England captain's contract situation could end up being a needless distraction. Therefore, perhaps Enrique or whoever replaces Conte will eventually make peace with him leaving if that's what he really wants.