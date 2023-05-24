Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison could "explode" under Arne Slot, believes journalist Dean Jones.

The Brazilian has had a difficult debut season in north London but could be handed a fresh start by Slot, who's reportedly in contention to replace Antonio Conte.

Tottenham news — Arne Slot

According to The Guardian, Tottenham are considering making an approach for Slot as they look to appoint a new permanent manager.

With Julian Nagelsmann no longer in the running for the job, the Dutchman is now, understandably, a serious option for Spurs.

He's just led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title and also took them to the Europa League quarter-finals, where they were knocked out by former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho and his AS Roma side.

Spurs have had two interim managers since Conte's exit back in March, Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason, showing the extent of the mess at Hotspur Way right now.

What has Dean Jones said about Richarlison and Tottenham?

If Tottenham do go on to hire Slot, Jones thinks it could do Richarlison a world of good.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I just think that there's a lot more dynamism in this Tottenham team that we haven't seen. Maybe Richarlison can finally explode.

"There'll be a freshness to it all and an excitement to it all that should light a fuse under some of these players, and that's basically what they're looking for."

Would Richarlison perform better under Arne Slot?

As per Transfermarkt, Richarlison has scored just one goal in the Premier League this season, which didn't come until last month. It also proved to be in vain, with Spurs losing 4-3 to Liverpool on the day.

Whether it's Slot or someone else in charge next term, things can only improve for the 26-year-old after such a disappointing campaign.

The Feyenoord manager plays a really offensive brand of football, though, that could bring the best out of an attacker like Richarlison.

"This man is in demand. He has brought the best style of football I’ve seen in years at the club," Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan recently told talkSPORT.

"It is almost a copy of Pep Guardiola’s style and that’s what the people love, and that is why Daniel Levy sees him as the ideal candidate to change something at Spurs finally."

All in all, then, you'd expect Richarlison, who earns £90,000 a week at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, according to Spotrac, to have a much brighter campaign next season.