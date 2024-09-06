Tottenham Hotspur outcast Sergio Reguilon had options to leave the club during the summer transfer window, but Spurs were ‘tough’ on the terms of his exit, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The North London club’s stance reportedly ‘made it very difficult’ to resolve the Spaniard’s situation, as they held out for either a permanent departure or a loan with an obligation to buy next summer.

Reguilon, who spent last season on loan at Manchester United and Brentford, is one of the last remaining outcasts at Tottenham and has less than 12 months left on his current deal.

In July, the 27-year-old was linked with a return to Old Trafford, months after the Red Devils cut his loan short in January, but rumours never materialised and Reguilon stayed beyond the transfer deadline.

Aside from the Spaniard, Tottenham have done an impressive job offloading fringe players this summer, with the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson Royal, and Oliver Skipp departing and helping the club raise funds for new arrivals.

Spurs Were ‘Tough’ on Reguilon’s Exit

With less than 12 months left on his deal

Speaking exclusively to GMS, Jacobs revealed that Tottenham were ‘quite tough’ on Reguilon’s exit terms, resulting in him failing to secure a summer move away from North London:

“I think the Reguilon situation is very interesting at Tottenham, because he had options during the course of the European window, but Tottenham were quite tough on terms. “And it made it very difficult to resolve the Reguilon situation, which has been throughout the window, frayed more around a loan than a permanent deal, albeit a loan with an option, potentially, or from Spurs’ point of view, an obligation, if they can get it.”

Not a part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans for a second season in a row, Reguilon last featured for Spurs in April 2022 in a 1-0 defeat to Brighton under Antonio Conte.

Alongside defender Djed Spence, the Spaniard was recently left out of Tottenham’s squad for the Europa League group stage, as Spurs could only list 23 players instead of the maximum 25 due to a lack of club-trained options.

Reguilon arrived in North London from Real Madrid in 2020 in a deal worth up to £32million and has made only 67 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring two goals and registering eight assists.

With the Turkish transfer window open until September 13, the 27-year-old could soon be offered an escape route from Tottenham, with Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce rumoured to be interested.

The Portuguese tactician, who initially brought Reguilon to Spurs four seasons ago, is now reportedly eyeing a late loan swoop for the left-back.

Sergio Reguilon Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 25 Assists 4 Tackles per 90 3.41 Interceptions per 90 1.24 Minutes played 1,530

Tottenham Eye Angel Gomes

As a free transfer in 2025

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a move for Lille star Angel Gomes on a free transfer in 2025, according to HITC.

The North Londoners are interested in acquiring the former Manchester United player, who is out of contract in less than 12 months.

According to HITC, the 24-year-old does not currently plan on extending his stay in Lille and could depart four seasons after joining the club from the Red Devils in 2020.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-09-24.