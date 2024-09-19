Sergio Reguilon was a surprise inclusion on Tottenham Hotspur's bench vs Coventry City on Wednesday evening, as the side from the capital won 2-1 in the last minute against their Midlands counterparts - but that could be a rare sighting of the Spaniard, as GIVEMESPORT sources have stated that there is little chance of him staying on at the club beyond his contract running out in summer.

Reguilon appeared on the bench in the League Cup, with hopse of making his first appearance for Tottenham in over two years. But with the Lilywhites going 1-0 down to Coventry in a shock opener, more attacking recruits were brought out to source an equaliser and winner, which they did in the nick of time - and Reguilon was left stranded.

Reguilon Needs To Find a Permanent Move

The Spanish defender needs a proper home

Reguilon was one of the brightest young prospects in Spain when he burst through Real Madrid's academy, but despite a quality loan spell at Sevilla and his subsequent move to Tottenham, it has all gone downhill from there for the Madrid-born defender.

Whether he can get back to his best remains to be seen, but with others ahead of him in the pecking order, it could be a tough ask if he is to get his career back on track after a fleet of loan spells over the past two years.

Sources: Reguilon Still Unlikely to Have Tottenham Future

The full-back made the bench but he is set to depart in June

GIVEMESPORT sources state that whilst Reguilon was a surprise inclusion for Ange Postecoglou's side against the Sky Blues, he still has a long way to go before he is remotely close to becoming a serious part of the first-team setup.

Reguilon has not made a single appearance for Tottenham over the past two seasons, instead venturing on loan spells to Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford - but they have all been largely unsuccessful with just 40 games in two years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Reguilon played 22 games for Real Madrid before departing.

He has been training with the first-team squad in north London, but Postecoglou's decision not to bring him on - even when first-choice left-back Destiny Udogie was replaced - means it could be a long road back for the Spaniard.

Tottenham must include Reguilon in their squad if they are to start reintegrating him into first-team matters, but the likelihood remains that he has no serious future at Tottenham. With less than a year left on his contract, it is extremely likely that Reguilon will depart in 2025.

Ange Postecoglou Could be Underutilising Reguilon

His experience makes him a solid addition to the team

Reguilon was a semi-expensive outlay for Tottenham having impressed on loan at La Liga outfit Sevilla the season prior - and he started his north London career superbly, winning against Chelsea on penalties on his debut before his Premier League debut oversaw a 6-1 win against Manchester United.

However, frequent managerial changes meant changes in strategies, and Reguilon constantly found himself in limbo due to more defensive-minded coaches coming into the club - and that has put his career on hold for the time being.

Over 75 Premier League appearances has seen him somewhat make a statement in English football, as has over 60 La Liga outings and six Spain caps, alongside the Europa League with Sevilla back in 2019-20. There is a player in there somewhere, and whilst that may not be at Tottenham, Reguilon would represent a strong pickup from most teams in one of Europe's top five divisions.

